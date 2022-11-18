 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHURCH CALENDAR

Church calendar: Nov. 19-25, 2022

Sunday

Rev. and Sis. Vonzell Baucham Jr., 17th anniversary, 11 a.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Bishop Willie Tompkins, New Generation Church. Call: 254-757-0552.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Friday

Waco Methodist men Collin St. Bakery fruitcake sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, corner of Cobbs and Lake Air Drives.

Upcoming

100th Homecoming celebration, 3:30 p.m., Nov. 27, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street

Pastor’s aid program, 4 p.m., Nov. 27, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Supt. Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest Church of Christ. Call: 254-749-2441. or 254-867-1109.

Celebrate Advent event, 4 p.m., Nov. 27, Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, in Hewitt. Musical performances. Reception to follow.

Women's Day,  10 a.m., Nov. 27, Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue. Guest: Rev. Kevin VanHook, St. Peters Baptist Church of Victoria. Call: 254-799-6150.

Central’s Market craft fair and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3, Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.

