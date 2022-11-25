Church calendar: Nov. 26-Dec.2

Sunday
100th Homecoming celebration, 3:30 p.m., New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne St.
Pastor’s aid program, 4 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Supt. Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest Church of Christ. Call: 254-749-2441 or 254-867-1109.
Celebrate Advent event, 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way. With musical performances. Reception to follow.
Women’s Day, 10 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Guest: Rev. Kevin VanHook, St. Peter's Baptist Church of Victoria. Call: 254-799-6150.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
People are also reading…
Thursday
Open house celebrating 26th anniversary, 2-5 p.m., Rick Caywood Ministries, 6811 Cactus Drive, Woodway.
Friday
Waco Methodist men Collin St. Bakery fruitcake sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, corner of Cobbs and Lake Air Drives.
Upcoming
Central’s Market craft fair and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3, Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.
Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Brunch and Style Shop, 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 3, St. John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. $15. Call: 254-752-1792.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.