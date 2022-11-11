Church calendar: November 12-18

Saturday
Men’s workshop, 10 a.m., Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. $10. Call: 254-733-5529.
Scouts meeting, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Nov. 12, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present with children. Nov. 12 10-11:30 Cub Scouts. second sat. of every months. Call: Call: 254-749-2441 or 254-867-1109.
Free food giveaway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. Call: 254-495-5292.
Sunday
Men’s day, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 13, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-733-5529.
Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering, noon Nov. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. Call: 254-644-0407.
Pastor and wife first-year anniversary, 10 a.m. Nov. 13, Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. Call: 254-498-1527.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Friday
Waco Methodist men Collin St. Bakery fruitcakes sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, corner of Cobbs Dr. and Lake Air Dr.
Upcoming
Pastor’s aid program, 4 p.m., Nov. 27, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Supt. Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest Church of Christ. Call: 254-749-2441. or 254-867-1109.
Celebrate Advent event, 4 p.m., Nov. 27, Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, in Hewitt. Musical performances. Reception to follow.
Central's Market craft fair and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3, Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.
