CHURCH CALENDAR

Church calendar: November 12-18

Saturday

Men’s workshop, 10 a.m., Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. $10. Call: 254-733-5529.

Scouts meeting, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Nov. 12, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present with children. Nov. 12 10-11:30 Cub Scouts. second sat. of every months. Call: Call: 254-749-2441 or 254-867-1109.

Free food giveaway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. Call: 254-495-5292.

Sunday

Men’s day, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 13, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-733-5529.

Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering, noon Nov. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. Call: 254-644-0407.

Pastor and wife first-year anniversary, 10 a.m. Nov. 13, Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. Call: 254-498-1527.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Friday

Waco Methodist men Collin St. Bakery fruitcakes sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, corner of Cobbs Dr. and Lake Air Dr.

Upcoming

Pastor’s aid program, 4 p.m., Nov. 27, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Supt. Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest Church of Christ. Call: 254-749-2441. or 254-867-1109.

Celebrate Advent event, 4 p.m., Nov. 27, Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, in Hewitt. Musical performances. Reception to follow.

Central's Market craft fair and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3, Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.

