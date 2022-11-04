 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHURCH CALENDAR

Church calendar: November 5-12

  • 0

Saturday

New Legacy Project Christian Concert (formerly Blackwood Legacy), 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, 404 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy. Free.

Tuesday

Revival, 7 p.m. nightly Nov. 8-10, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-733-5529.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

Men’s workshop, 10 a.m. Nov. 12, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. $10. Call: 254-733-5529.

Men’s day, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 13, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-733-5529.

People are also reading…

Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering, noon Nov. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. Call: 254-644-0407.

Pastor and wife first-year anniversary, 10 a.m. Nov. 13, Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave. Call: 254-498-1527.

Scouts meeting, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Nov. 12, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present with children. Nov. 12 10-11:30 Cub Scouts. second sat. of every months. Call: Call: 254-749-2441 or 254-867-1109.

Pastor's aid program, 4 p.m., Nov. 27, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Supt. Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest Church of Christ. Call: 254-749-2441. or 254-867-1109.

Pope Francis takes aim at the UN in his new book. Why he says it doesn't reflect the reality of the world.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of dolphins likely killed because of the war in Ukraine, scientists say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert