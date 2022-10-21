Church calendar: Oct. 22-28, 2022

Saturday
Harvest Festival fundraiser, 4 to 9 p.m., Fountain Of Life Church, 2200 Ross Ave. Food, music and games. Call: 254-214-1337.
Sunday
Pastor appreciation service for Gary Lewis and Clinttell Washington, 3:30 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Samuel Bull Jr., Brownhill Baptist Church, Hubbard. Area churches are welcome to come and for A and B selection. Call: 254-749-2441 or 254-867-1109.
65th church anniversary service, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary’s MBC, 424 Dewey D. Pickney Drive. Guest Speaker: Darrick Bledsoe, St. John's MBC. Live stream at facebook.com/stmarysmbcwaco.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Upcoming
Classic Car Show, including raffles and food/drink, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive. Call: 254-235-1595.
From Broken to Beautiful, benefit for Salvation Army’s Sally’s House, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $50.
New Legacy Project Christian Concert (formerly Blackwood Legacy), 7 p.m., Nov. 5, Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, 404 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy. Free.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.