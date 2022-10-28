Church calendar: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Saturday
Classic Car Show, including raffles and food/drink, noon to 4 p.m., Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive. Call: 254-235-1595.
Sunday
Fifth Sunday musical, 6:30 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Guests: Janice Bias, Debra Wilson.
Tuesday
From Broken to Beautiful, benefit for Salvation Army’s Sally’s House, 6 to 8 p.m., Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $50.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Upcoming
New Legacy Project Christian Concert (formerly Blackwood Legacy), 7 p.m., Nov. 5, Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, 404 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy. Free.
Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Nov. 8-10, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-733-5529.
Men's workshop, 10 a.m., Nov. 12, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. $10. Call: 254-733-5529.
Men's day, 3:15 p.m., Nov. 13, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-733-5529.
Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering, noon, Nov. 13, St. Mary’s Waco, 1424 Columbus Ave. Call: 254-644-0407.
