CHURCH CALENDAR

Church calendar: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Saturday

Classic Car Show, including raffles and food/drink, noon to 4 p.m., Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive. Call: 254-235-1595.

Sunday

Fifth Sunday musical, 6:30 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Guests: Janice Bias, Debra Wilson.

Tuesday

From Broken to Beautiful, benefit for Salvation Army’s Sally’s House, 6 to 8 p.m., Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $50.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.

Upcoming

New Legacy Project Christian Concert (formerly Blackwood Legacy), 7 p.m., Nov. 5, Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, 404 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy. Free.

Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Nov. 8-10, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-733-5529.

Men's workshop, 10 a.m., Nov. 12, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. $10. Call: 254-733-5529.

Men's day, 3:15 p.m., Nov. 13, Mount Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-733-5529.

Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering, noon, Nov. 13, St. Mary’s Waco, 1424 Columbus Ave. Call: 254-644-0407.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.

