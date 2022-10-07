Church calendar: Oct. 8-14

Saturday
Nonperishable food giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, St John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. Call: 254-495-5292
Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets 10 a.m. to noon, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
Sunday
107th church anniversary and homecoming, 9:30 a.m., Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 S. 18th St. Speaker: Pastor Lee Farmer, Harvest Time Revival Center. Call 254-722-7429.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
People are also reading…
Upcoming
Annual fish fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Mooreville Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643, Chilton. $15.
Harvest Festival Fundraiser, 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22, Fountain Of Life Church, 2200 Ross Ave. Food, music and games. Call: 254-214-1337.
Pastor appreciation service for Gary Lewis and Clinttell Washington, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Samuel Bull Jr., Brownhill Baptist Church, Hubbard. Area churches are welcome to come and for A and B selection. Call: 254-749-2441 or 254-867-1109.
Classic Car Show, including raffles and food/drinks, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive. Call: 254-235-1595.
From Broken to Beautiful, benefit for Salvation Army’s Sally’s House, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $50.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com.