Church Under the Bridge celebrating 30 years of fellowship

Church Under the Bridge is celebrating 30 years as a constant presence in worshippers’ lives, having grown from a small Bible study group under a highway into a support network and family.

The congregation will recognize the milestone during its Sunday service at Magnolia Market at the Silos, the church's temporary home for the duration of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project. The highway work is completely overhauling the Fifth Street underpass that gives the church its name and serves as its sanctuary.

Before every Sunday service, Magnolia Market fills up with breakout groups focused on addiction recovery and mental health, friend groups who come early for breakfast, Baylor University students and employees in telltale green and gold, and visitors sporting T-shirts from mission trips and other Waco churches. Jimmy Dorrell, the former Mission Waco director who co-founded the church with his wife, Janet, is never in one place for long as he weaves through the crowd welcoming everyone back like an overjoyed dad at a family reunion.

“Our whole deal was that everybody has dignity. Nobody’s excluded,” Dorrell said. “We don’t care if you’re mentally ill. We don’t care if you’re not Christian. We don’t care if you’re drunk that morning. If you want to participate that morning, we’d love to have you.”

Sunday's celebration coincides with Mission Waco's annual Walk for the Homeless event. Traditionally, participants wind a two-mile path through the city, stopping at agencies that provide services for homeless people, and then concluding at the church before its service starts.

Members who moved away are back in Waco for the anniversary, including former Baylor students from the church’s early years who are now middle-aged.

The church’s origins can be traced back to a Taco Cabana at 825 S. Sixth St. that closed in recent years.

Six months after the Dorrells got Mission Waco up and running, they stopped at the fast-food restaurant for breakfast and invited some of the homeless people panhandling nearby to eat with them.

“We asked about five or six of them to come over, stayed outside and talked for a couple of hours, … it was really fun, and then said ‘let’s do it next week,’” Dorrell said. “So they came back. … By the third week, breakfast cost $250 because we had so many.”

After the couple told the group they could not afford to keep the breakfasts going, the group invited the Dorrells to join them under the overpass at Fifth Street. Despite the roar of 18-wheelers overhead drowning out Janet’s guitar and Jimmy’s words, the group of six or so were determined to make the study a weekly event.

Eventually, they bought a cheap microphone from Radioshack that made it slightly easier for worshipers to hear each other, along with chairs for the 20 or so committed members who came back weekly.

“We weren’t down here to do anything big,” Dorrell said. “We were just down here to love these people.”

He said the group continued to grow from there as more and more people noticed the weekly commotion under the bridge. More people showed up, and offerings became a way of pooling money for the members who needed it most. Baylor Law students caught wind of the gatherings and supplied food, and gradually people began to refer to them as “church under the bridge.”

The early members were all chronically homeless, many with addictions or other mental health issues that kept them out of local shelters. Mission Waco was not yet equipped to house them, but the dilemma led to the founding of My Brother’s Keeper, Mission Waco’s emergency shelter.

The church and affiliated efforts have continued to launch new initiatives.

When the Oak Lodge Motor Inn at 11th Street and Austin Avenue was demolished last year, the church started a ministry that would supply food, rides and other necessities to people living in hotels and motels. Dorrell hired Cindy Julian, a member for several years, to run the initiative.

Last Sunday, she was dressed just as casually as most of the worshipers in tank-top and ripped jeans.

“Once you get stuck in those hotels, it’s hard to get out,” Julian said. “Most of the people who live there were homeless, and now they’re stuck there.”

She said many are struggling with addictions and stuck in a cycle that she is all too familiar with.

“It’s very hard, because I’m the type to want to fix the world,” she said. “Because I know where I came from, and addiction is hard. It’s something you will never get over, because there are always those triggers.”

She said it was her religion that helped her escape that cycle, and Church Under the Bridge that helped her build a more stable life.

These days, each Sunday brings in about 15 or 20 newcomers who may or may not come back. Dorrell said those visitors are usually looking for something outside the traditional church experience or are looking for a way to reconnect with their faith.

On Tuesday, Jimmy and Janet Dorrell explored the new Fifth Street underpass, imagining what their congregation could do with the extra space.

“Our new sanctuary is looking really good,” Dorrell said. “We’ve got new concrete floors, and the overpasses are together. In the early days there was a big gap, so when it rained we had to crowd under one.”

Dorrell said Church Under the Bridge will be back under the bridge some time in November.

“It’s been a real fun adventure, and we’ve been in our sojourner phase of life, wandering around,” Dorrell said.

When the church moves back under its bridge after a few years away, he expects some pushback from people who will not be thrilled about weekly services so close to their businesses, but anticipates the congregation will be welcomed back for the most part.

“We started with five, and we probably got to about 275 before COVID-19 hit. Then we went to probably 225,” Dorrell said. “Of course, the visitors come and go. That’s different. Come back in five years, it’ll be 1,000.”

A group from the church that took issue with Magnolia Market's bans on both smoking and pets formed their own weekly get-together. Dorrell said the members of that “hardcore group,” who have been there from the beginning, will return to the fold when the church moves back under the I-35 bridge.

Dorrell said the church has no set plans for the future, aside from continuing to meet and take suggestions from congregants. The couple said that after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, their discussions have turned more toward racial justice.

“It’s not huge, and we’re not an angry group, and we’re learning how to stand for justice in a redemptive way,” Dorrell said.