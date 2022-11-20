Church Under the Bridge moves back home under I-35 overpass

Robert Brown has been attending Church Under the Bridge for the last 30 years, and even though services under the I-35 underpass at Fourth and Fifth St. weren't perfect, he preferred it to other churches in Waco hands-down.

Before the reconstruction of I-35, rain poured through the gap between the north and southbound lanes, the dirt would quickly turn into mud, and the whole underpass could flood.

Still, Brown said he's one of many longtime congregants who were happy to head back to the bridge Sunday after meeting since March 2019 at the Magnolia Silos.

“I like it better over here, where we can go to the store if we need to, and we’ve got space to spread out,” he said as the church celebrated the move Sunday. “So it feels good to be home.”

Brown said he has been in Waco without permanent shelter for the last eight years, ever since rent became more expensive than his $841 a month in Social Security benefits could cover. He attributes those trends to the Magnolia brand and Baylor University, “in that order.” Still, he said throughout those 30 years he’s always felt like everyone is equal at Church Under the Bridge.

“It doesn’t really matter if you’re rich or poor, what color you are,” Brown said. “Nobody is really different. It doesn’t matter who you are.”

After 44 months of exile, the church marked the homecoming Sunday with a march to the bridge from the Silos at 601 Webster Ave.

As part of the interstate project, the six-lane I-35 overpass was replaced with an eight-lane overpass, and the pedestrian areas under the bridge have been fully paved. The gap in the "ceiling" of the unusual sanctuary is only a memory now.

Jimmy Dorrell, retired founder of Mission Waco and pastor for Church Under the Bridge, said about 15% of the congregation peeled off when services were relocated to the Silos.

“The people who are the least willing to go to church feel welcome here. They can stand in the back and talk, so there’s a sense of safety for those who feel more … distance from the church,” Dorrell said.

Magnolia founders Chip and Joanna Gaines greeted marchers Sunday at the Silos before walking to the bridge with them.

“Who else would allow their multimillion-dollar real estate property to become a respite for a few hours every Sunday morning to the poor, the marginalized and the broken? Nobody else I know would do that,” Dorrell said to the crowd before the march began.

Chip Gaines said hosting the church on Sundays was the “honor of a lifetime” for the couple.

“We feel emotional because we feel like we’re going to miss you being here,” Joanna Gaines said. “So to me, you guys always know when you need a home here, you know who to call.”

Senior members of Midway High School’s band led the march to the Silos led the procession back to the underpass with a rendition of “When the Saints go Marching In.” They were the same teens who had led the congregation to the Silos during the temporary move in 2019, when they were eighth-graders.

The march Sunday drew about 300, who were welcomed back at the bridge with lunch, coffee and a new sound system that could compete with the roar of traffic overhead and on each side.

Adrian Fajardo, whose sister-in-law is Dorrell’s adopted daughter Crystalina, said Jimmy was a North Waco neighbor and always a part of his life growing up, but he watched Church Under the Bridge from afar until about three years ago.

“It’s been a wonderful journey ever since then,” he said.

He said his father was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking and money laundering in 2005 at the age of 29. After an article on the trial ran on the front page of the Tribune-Herald, he said he felt ostracized by the community.

“I felt like Church Under the Bridge was able to accept people who were just like me,” he said. “Church Under the Bridge gave me a space to be able to be myself and come in with my background, and gave me a way to see the Lord in a different light.”