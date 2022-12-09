Cirque Italia brings swashbuckling show back to Waco, after getting beached here as pandemic hit

The familiar glow of a swirling blue and white tent lingering over the sound of splashing water and pirate-like tunes can really only mean one thing — the circus is in town.

Cirque Italia’s Water Circus began its Waco stint Thursday evening, bringing in a group of mermaids, aerialists, sharp shooters and, of course, pirates for the weekend.

The traveling water circus is in a much different position this year than it was in early 2020, when the arrival of the pandemic canceled more than a month of shows and left the circus stuck at the Brazos Parking lot next to McLane Stadium.

“We stayed in quarantine for a couple months, the whole circus. … You see people practicing outside juggling, aerial work, stretching,” media representative Marjorie Rosenthal said.

Members of the Waco community offered up groceries and necessities, and plenty of toilet paper, to the crew during its stay across the street from McLane Stadium two years ago. This time, the cast will perform under the big top at a new venue, the Cirque Italia Texas Headquarters at 6615 N. Interstate 35 frontage road, near the Road Ranger station.

“It’s exciting because it’s our silver unit’s first time getting to come perform at the Cirque Italia Headquarters,” Rosenthal said. “It’s nice having our own space to set up. It’s easier.”

The European-style, animal-free circus bills itself as the first traveling water circus in the United States. About 50 crew members travel together for 11 months, featuring performers from Mexico, Venezuela, Romania, Russia and many other countries, Rosenthal said.

“Everyone around here has multiple jobs,” she said. “You’ll see a guy in the wheel of death one minute and the next minute he’ll be in the concession stand selling popcorn.”

Whether someone comes to the circus for the food, death-defying stunts or the laughs, Cirque Italia’s Water Circus brings it all.

Pirate-clad employees sold chocolate-covered strawberries, popcorn, cotton candy and light-up souvenirs as others worked behind the scenes to set up equipment and apply their stage makeup ahead of Thursday’s opening-night show.

When the lights turned off, the audience was transported to a beach where Clown Rafinha, the ringmaster, discovers a bottle that holds a map to hidden treasure. The show follows Rafinha’s treasure-hunting expedition.

Along the way a sharp-shooting pirate uses multiple bows to hit dangerous targets, sometimes blindfolded. One performer climbs a tall pole before plummeting face first, stopping himself with no hands inches from the ground and prompting screams from the audience. Aerialists fly high above the crowd, one even juggling while hanging by her hair, and they do it all while water sprays from the floor.

Diana Osorio, a hula hoop artist from Mexico, caught at least 10 hoops out of the air, keeping the ones around her waist spinning as she added to the collection. She said no day at work is the same as another, and she has a lot of fun performing every night.

“My favorite part of being a part of this show is the challenge of working with the great element that is water,” Osorio said. “It’s hard, but at the same time something cool.”

Between high-intensity acts, Rafinha reappears in his red Converse Chuck Taylors to offer comedic relief through audience interaction. Anyone afraid of finger gun duels or walking the plank should stay out of his way.

Additional showings of Cirque Italia's Water Circus are at 1:30, 4:40 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for children.

Paranormal Cirque, also produced by Cirque Italia, will make its stop in Waco Dec. 16-18.