City changes policies after mistakes surrounding Pearson's death

That action triggered an uproar from Pearson's friends and led to Brown offering him a new spot for his shoeshine stand at Extraco Bank. Pearson later expanded his business to working Saturdays at Magnolia Market at the Silos.

"Robert Pearson was a dear friend to many of us in this community," Olson said. "He always had a kind word for so many. The circumstances surrounding his death were very unfortunate. Most of us knew that COVID-19 was devastating to him. He could not work, lived alone and was in ill heath and had serious eyesight issues. For nearly 30 years, he befriended his clients and left a piece of himself with us all. I want to commend Chief Victorian for taking immediate action to hopefully ensure that these incidents don't happen to others."

Brown, now senior vice president at First National Bank of Central Texas, set up a memorial fund for Pearson at the bank and said Friday that he has heard from many who want to help defray funeral expenses.

"I feel guilty when people thank me for what I did for Robert," Brown said. "Because in reality, I got way more out of being Robert's friend. Helping him this way is just one more way I can show the appreciation that our whole community wants to show.

"He represented Waco so well at the airport. He often was the first person many saw when coming to town or the last one they saw leaving. In every interaction he had, so many people walked away feeling better about their day or about themselves. You can't repay that kind of kindness, but we are trying."

