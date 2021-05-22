City efforts hope to increase vaccination rates amongst Hispanics: many questions remain

Craine also said the city has been putting in the footwork by going out to jobs and churches to try to get more people to sign up for the vaccine.

As part of the effort, community clinics are being set up at two local churches: Second Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and St. Francis on the Brazos on Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both will welcome walk-ins.

“Getting a shot is a very personal thing,” Craine said. “It’s having people that are already out in the community talk about it. Having it at a church, beyond just saying it, it is doing it. You’re holding a vaccination clinic on a Sunday, that is really significant.”

According to Craine, in McLennan County 15.7 percent of the vaccinated population is Hispanic while 54.99 percent is non-Hispanic white.

In order to increase vaccinations by Hispanics, Craine hopes they can help people become more comfortable with the idea of getting the vaccine. She said part of that is meeting people where they are at.

“What is comfortable and what does that look like,” Craine asked, adding the answer varies depending on who is getting the vaccine.