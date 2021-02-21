City of Waco lifts water use restrictions; but leaks still put system under strain

The city of Waco and McLennan County lifted calls for customers to conserve water Sunday night, ending two days of water rationing put in place to preserve a water system that remains under stress.

More than 100 pipe breaks over the last several days threatened to deplete water pressure, but the city never had to issue a boil water notice, avoiding the fate of many cities across Texas in the wake of last week's winter emergency. The city announced Sunday afternoon that laundries and car washes could reopen as of Sunday, and the county followed suit soon thereafter.

“When many communities across Texas had to issue community wide boil water notices, Waco was able to keep the water flowing and avoid a community wide boil water notice," Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said in a news release. "This is the result of a committed City staff and the community working together. I’m so proud of Waco. This was a difficult week and we have challenges days ahead but I know that Wacoans will continue to support each other because that is what we are all about.”

Still, leaks resulting from the record stretch of subfreezing weather caused the city to have to pump 41 million gallons of water Sunday, about twice the normal amount, utility officials said.