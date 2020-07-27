City, schools contract with county for Nov. 3 election; early voting extended

City of Waco officials and Waco and Midway schools, who had considered holding separate elections in November, have decided instead to contract with the McLennan County Elections Office to conduct joint elections.

So instead of the city and the school districts having to spend considerably more money, rent their own voting machines, hire their own election workers and ask voters to stand in different lines on Nov. 3, voters will find the city and school candidates at the top of their ballots, McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said.

“I think that will be great for the voters,” Van Wolfe said. “They can now have everything they are eligible to vote on on one ballot and they will just have to stand in one line to vote and won’t have to stand in line for city and schools and one for the county.”

Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson said the Waco City Council is set to vote Aug. 4 to contract with the county. City leaders asked her to explore the options of partnering with Waco and Midway schools to hold separate elections. She said after reviewing the situation, it just makes more sense, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, to contract with the county for joint elections.