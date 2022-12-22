City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher

Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School.

Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed that Hoover earned her bachelor’s degree from William Jewell College in Missouri, and her master’s degree from Tarleton State University.

She began her teaching career in 1985 at La Vega ISD. In 1988, she started as the music specialist at Lake Waco Elementary in Waco ISD.

In 1993, she was hired as the music specialist at Hillcrest Professional Development School, where, in partnership with Baylor University, she joined the team that would transform teacher training and provide an enhanced learning experience for Waco ISD students, the proclamation read.

“Mrs. Hoover is the only remaining original faculty member of Hillcrest PDS,” it read. “In the past three decades, she has nurtured a love of music and theatre in her students.

“Her former students have won accolades at intermediate and secondary schools, and have studied music, theatre, and musical theatre in colleges and universities across the nation. Her colleagues in music education frequently seek her guidance and wise counsel.

“Mrs. Hoover was an integral part of the team that founded Showtime Theatre Troupe in 1996, now known as Showtime Company. Her award-winning music memory teams are the envy of her peers. While touching the lives of countless students through music, she earned a graduate degree and raised three wonderful girls with her husband, Carl.

“In her fourth decade of inspiring the children of Waco, Paula Hoover’s impact in elementary music education has no equal in our community.”

She is married to Carl Hoover, longtime entertainment editor with the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Her choir students performed Christmas songs for the board at the meeting.