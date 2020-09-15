City wraps up work at Greenwood Cemetery

“It was very interesting work, very tedious work, very hard work, and you wind up spending quite a bit of your own money,” Jackson said. “The city gave us an allotment after a while, but it wasn’t enough to maintain the graveyard.”

With rapid development in the area, the time was right for the city to assume control, he said.

“The place was just deteriorating,” Jackson said. “People were using it for a lot of different reasons that were bad. We had to keep vigilant for crime in that area.”

Jackson said he would constantly find evidence people had been drinking or using drugs in the cemetery at night, but thankfully the perpetrators were not interested in defacing gravesites. In the early ‘80s, some of his former AJ Moore High School football teammates helped him make plans to fence off the Black side of the cemetery.

“We couldn’t do it because too many property owners were connected to those outlying edges,” Jackson said. “It was about 15 or 20 people. The city had no control over it whatsoever, because they didn’t own any of that.”

