Cleanup efforts continued Monday after a fast-moving storm Friday evening damaged trees and power lines and left up to 13,000 McLennan County residents without power.

Mike Baldwin, Oncor Electric Delivery customer operations manager for the Waco region, said the power outages this weekend were spread out over the entirety of McLennan County. He said the majority of customers had service restored by Saturday afternoon, but there were nearly 13,000 customers without power at the height of the outages.

A fire at the former W Promotions building in the 900 block of Austin Avenue was believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike as well, the building’s owners said.

Waco Fire Department Deputy Chief Patrick Veselka said the department received 70 calls from when the storm began just before 7 p.m. Friday until midnight. He said the department received 23 calls for downed powerlines and had 89% overlapping calls.

Honey’s Roofing residential sales representative Darren Gassaway said his company received many calls over the weekend from customers with roofs damaged from fallen trees and hail. He said the company is still working to catch up on repairing damages from the calls over the weekend, and said about 40 to 50 customers have called each day since Friday to report damages.

Neill Goss, owner of Goss Tree Service, said he has received many calls about downed trees causing damage to houses and cars all over the county. He said he began receiving messages minutes after the storm, and said his crews have been working throughout the weekend to clean up the damages and are still working Monday.

The isolated storm hit the Waco area around 6:30 p.m. Friday, moving west to east and relieving a hot day that had seen a high of 99, according to the National Weather Service.

The official NWS station at Waco Regional Airport showed maximum winds of 40 mph, gusting at 59 mph. The gauge showed only 0.10 inches of rain, though there were unofficial reports of more than an inch of rain as well as hail in Waco and to the southeast of town.

The NWS forecast called for highs of 100 Monday, 104 Tuesday, 100 Wednesday and 97, Thursday, with overnight lows in the high 70s.