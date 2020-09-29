Cliftex Theatre under local ownership once again

The 104-year-old Cliftex Theatre in Clifton has changed hands again, and the new owners plan to reopen in November.
New owners Richard and Megan Major, a local real estate agent and artist, said the theater will show a mix of classics, independent films and family films. The single-screen theater, which has become just as popular with newcomers who want to document its art deco charm as it is with locals who grew up with it, has been closed since spring.
“The opportunity came up again and we thought ‘we want to keep this in town. We want to keep it local. We want to keep it the same as it’s been, in a way, continue on the tradition,’” Richard Major said. “The theater’s been there since 1916. We’ve met couple who had their first date there 50 years ago, and for their kids it’s the first place they’ve gone to see a movie.”
In February, then-owner Rich Douglas sold the one-room, 160-seat movie theater to Veritas Arts, the same company that bought the Texas Arts Theatre in Hillsboro. Douglas, a video game composer, initially took the project on with his wife, Leah, who died in April 2019. After briefly opening under new ownership in March, the Cliftex closed because of COVID-19 and Veritas President Spencer Folmar sold the building back to Douglas.
Richard Major said former co-owners Phyllis Gamble and Mechelle Slaughter convinced them to take on ownership one night over dinner. The Majors closed on their purchase Monday, becoming the fourth owners since Gamble and Slaughter saw the theater through its 100th anniversary in 2016.
“They’re good friends of ours, and they did a lot as far as convincing us to go forward with the project,” Richard Major said. “We were hesitant. It’s a challenge, and COVID-19 just adds another layer there. We sat down and discussed it with them, and how excited they were about the opportunity we had to purchase it, and their experiences of owning it and how powerful that was.”
Gamble and Slaughter carried out extensive renovations in 2008, replacing the neon marquee, doing their best to preserve murals on the walls and retain the same art deco details in the seats, floors and lighting. The two did the same with the Screen Door Inn and the Corner Drug Café buildings across from the theater. Veritas made some changes, including replacing and reupholstering chairs, but left the theater mostly untouched.
Richard Major said they plan to do some repainting and cleaning in the theater before reopening in mid-November if not earlier. They will reopen with showtimes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with an afternoon screening on Sunday. He said they may add more times depending on demand.
“We will do some new releases. We’re going to do more classic films and independent films and documentaries than previous owners did,” he said. “If it’s a blockbuster hit coming out, we will show it, especially family movies.”
Megan Major, a former landscape architect turned artist and shop owner, said because Hollywood’s productions have slowed down as a result of the pandemic and fewer films are coming out, it is a good time to explore more independent and classic films and determine their audience’s taste.
The Clifton native’s trademark painted plywood trolls decorate storefronts and pay homage to the town’s status as the Norwegian immigration capital of Texas, and she has painted murals in Clifton and Waco.
She said she moved back to Clifton after living in Austin and Denver and intended to settle into a slower-paced life.
“Part of my goal is to share art, because Clifton is an art community,” Megan Major said. “My husband really wanted to do it, and for me … it’s a whole other avenue for continuing to encourage the arts to grow. And I love the theater, I grew up going to it.”
She said she is considered painting a mural chronicling the building’s history, and the couple have considered getting a beer and wine license but have no plans to change the theater’s signature art deco look.
She said some locals have discussed forming a film society, spurred on by the Majors’ purchase.
“We met with them, and there’s so much more,” Megan Major said. “We could provide education opportunities for young filmmakers, they could come rent the theater and use it for their movies, film festivals, different types of events we could host because we have the space and we’re downtown. It’s like a renaissance. There’s a lot of new things we can do.”
