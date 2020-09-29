Cliftex Theatre under local ownership once again

Richard Major said they plan to do some repainting and cleaning in the theater before reopening in mid-November if not earlier. They will reopen with showtimes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with an afternoon screening on Sunday. He said they may add more times depending on demand.

“We will do some new releases. We’re going to do more classic films and independent films and documentaries than previous owners did,” he said. “If it’s a blockbuster hit coming out, we will show it, especially family movies.”

Megan Major, a former landscape architect turned artist and shop owner, said because Hollywood’s productions have slowed down as a result of the pandemic and fewer films are coming out, it is a good time to explore more independent and classic films and determine their audience’s taste.

The Clifton native’s trademark painted plywood trolls decorate storefronts and pay homage to the town’s status as the Norwegian immigration capital of Texas, and she has painted murals in Clifton and Waco.

She said she moved back to Clifton after living in Austin and Denver and intended to settle into a slower-paced life.