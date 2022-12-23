Climate experts: Waco likely to see normal spring after La Niña peters out

Waco this week saw its lowest December temperature in 32 years as an arctic front bore down on the United States, with the thermometer falling to 11 degrees early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

But do not get used to it. Temperatures are forecast to gradually warm to the 70s late next week, and La Niña will likely show her colors through the rest of the winter, according to climate scientists.

La Niña, a Pacific Ocean weather pattern that favors warmer, drier winters in Texas, has persisted since September 2020 and appears to be headed to a rare triple-dip this winter.

The good news for Waco's dwindling lake and the region's drought-stricken farmers is that the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center expects a shift back to neutral conditions for spring 2023.

Those patterns are only probabilities, and weather in Texas is notoriously fickle. Still, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said a return to more normal climate dynamics bodes well for farmers and for Waco’s water supply.

“It’s nice to be playing with the dice that are loaded in your favor,” Nielsen-Gammon said.

La Niña conditions are created as part of El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, a recurring climate pattern produced by changes in water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. When ocean surface temperatures are below normal in a La Niña year, the Pacific jet stream shifts toward the Northern United States, resulting in fewer storm events in the South, Nielsen-Gammon said.

Warmer Pacific Ocean surface temperatures produce El Niño conditions, the other extreme of the oscillation, marked by cooler and wetter conditions in Texas. The neutral condition and average weather patterns lie between El Niño and La Niña.

Nielsen-Gammon said to have three La Niña events in a row is unusual and has only happened two other times since 1950: from spring 1973 to spring 1976, and from summer 1998 to spring 2001.

Nielsen-Gammon said long-term ENSO predictions can be made due to the slow-moving nature of the ocean temperatures. While weather on land follows a shorter timescale, the ocean’s timescale moves in months, he said.

Waco saw the effects of La Niña in full force this year. Waco had received only 20.8 inches of rain in 2022 as of Friday, 14.9 inches below normal year-to-date.

For 38 days from Sept. 8 through Oct. 15 there was zero rainfall and 98% of McLennan County still remains in severe drought.

Another trademark of La Niña years are above-average temperatures. Waco saw 35 consecutive 100-degree days from July 2 to Aug. 5, the third-longest span on record according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread drought has led many Texas cities to enforce restrictions to protect their water resources. Waco has been under Stage 2 restrictions since July, limiting outdoor watering to twice a week.

Lake Waco’s elevation has dwindled through the year and stood at 450.85 feet above sea level Friday, more than 11 feet below its authorized level. Stage 3 restrictions are supposed to take effect at 449 feet, according to the city’s drought contingency plan.

Lisa Tyer, Waco water utility services director, said the city looks at the Climate Prediction Center’s drought outlook when determining restrictions.

“Right now, they are predicting improvement but that the drought will persist,” Tyer said in an email. “Our concern is going into next May/June without a full lake.”

Mark Welch, Texas A&M extension economist for grain marketing, said long-term ENSO predictions are one of the many risk factors farmers take into account when preparing for their growing season. Expectations of drought relief, paired with high market prices from last season, could provide a hopeful backdrop for some growers, he said.

“If you got a good price last year and you have some moisture to work with, that’s certainly an incentive to put some wheat in the ground,” he said.

Welch said the price of wheat is at a record high after scant rainfall left Texas farmers with a harsh growing season. Normally half of the planted acres of wheat are harvestable, he said, but only a quarter was harvested this year.

“There were some folks east of I-35, wheat got harvested and some made a decent crop,” Welch said. “If you look at the statewide average yield it wasn’t that bad, the problem is we didn’t’ harvest that many acres.”

Even grain sorghum, which is generally a drought-tolerant crop, was down in 2022, he said.

The Climate Prediction Center predicts La Niña well persist through 2022, but there are equal chances of La Niña and ENSO-neutral from January to March. There is a 71% chance conditions will make the shift to neutral between February and April, and Welch said El Niño could make an appearance by fall 2023.

“It bodes well for a normal kind of weather for early spring,” Welch said.

Though below-average sea surface temperatures and persistent La Niña conditions improve the chances of a dry winter, Nielsen-Gammon said there’s only about a 66% chance of a wet or dry winter with either extreme of the oscillation.

McLennan County Extension Agent Shane McLellan said the area was very wet from April through August 2021, and grain, grain sorghum and corn crop produced well last year.

“Predictions are like opinions, everyone has one but they are of little real value when you look at income and expenses," McLellan said.

"As one old farmer told me when I was a little kid plowing a field: I asked him when was it going to rain, and he said he wasn’t worried about it, it’s always rained before,” McLellan said.