Closure to start Monday for $15.4 million Spring Valley Road project

More than a mile of Spring Valley Road will close for nearly two months starting Monday as crews get rolling on the $15.4 million widening and reconstruction of the Hewitt thoroughfare.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close Spring Valley Road from North Old Temple Road to Sun Valley Boulevard. It will also close the Spring Valley connection to Attaway Road, as well as the flyover connecting Spring Valley to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35.

The closures will allow crews with Big Creek Construction to install drainage across Spring Valley Road and construction detour pavement near the I-35 entrance ramp. The closed sections are expected to reopen next month, but the larger project will continue until 2024.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured to Sun Valley and Hewitt Drive. Local traffic will have access on Spring Valley Road up to Spring Valley Road Church of Christ north of the closure and Patricia Drive south of the closure.

The overall TxDOT project will rebuild 2.2 miles of Spring Valley Road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 2113, from Sun Valley Boulevard to Hewitt Drive.

The busy road, now two lanes with ditches along the side, will be expanded with a center turn lane and 10-foot-wide shoulders. Crews will replace the ditches with curbs and gutters.

Hewitt officials have said the project is a top priority but that construction will cause some pain for motorists. Of particular concern is Spring Valley Elementary School, which uses Spring Valley Road for pickup and drop-off.

Midway Independent School District is working to offset the impact by building a new driveway behind the school, connecting it to Angel Fire Drive.

