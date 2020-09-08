Co-workers, community rally to help jailer, son who lost home in fire

McLennan County jailer Annie Anthony saw the fruits of years of hard work for herself and her 7-year-old son go up in flames last week.
An apparent lightning strike during an overnight storm sparked a fire at their Lacy Lakeview rental home, destroying almost everything they had and leaving them looking for a place to stay.
"I am still in shock," Anthony said last week, standing outside her home with her son, Brandon. "I haven't been able to process everything, because I am still thinking about what we are going to do."
In the days since, Anthony's co-workers and others have stepped up to ensure she and her son have a place to stay and have raised money to help them start over. The smell of smoke lingered as she stood in the home, surrounded by ash and burned debris, and described the night of the fire.
"I can't believe lightning caused all of this," Anthony said. "I was in bed asleep when I heard the bang, and it was very scary."
Smoke detectors started going off moments later as Anthony woke her son and her boyfriend. By the time the trio made it outside unharmed, they could see heavy smoke and flames rising from the roof of the townhouse.
"I had just paid everything off, which was the first time in my life, but I didn't have renter's insurance, because honestly I never even thought about it," Anthony said. "Never again."
Anthony has worked in McLennan County's jails for about three years. She worked in the Jack Harwell Detention Center for about two years, then the McLennan County Sheriff's Office hired her to move next-door to the McLennan County Jail as it took over operations at Harwell from a private contractor almost a year ago.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Anthony's co-workers, friends and members of the community have rallied since the fire to ensure Anthony and her son have a temporary home. In addition, Longhorn Steakhouse will host a breakfast fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the family as they start to rebuild.
"It just kind of hit home when I saw what she was going through," Longhorn Steakhouse managing partner Markus Perez said. "It was me and my mom growing up, so I know my mom worked really hard for everything we had."
Breakfast tickets are $10 and available by calling Capt. Steve January at 757-5093. To help with expenses, the family has also set up a GoFundMe page, at www.gofundme.com/f/annie-anthony, that had raised more than $5,300 as of Tuesday.
"This is a very sad situation, and she was lucky to get herself and her kid out with their lives," McNamara said. "We've had a wonderful outpouring of support. … It is just very badly needed because she did just get wiped out."
Anthony said she was overwhelmed when she heard about all the fundraising efforts started on her behalf and even saw participation by people she has never met.
"Honestly, I didn't know what I was going to do and I am so blessed and so grateful," Anthony said. "I am so grateful people have decided to help me through this, especially with everything like COVID going on, people are being humans and really want to help out."
