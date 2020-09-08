Co-workers, community rally to help jailer, son who lost home in fire

McLennan County jailer Annie Anthony saw the fruits of years of hard work for herself and her 7-year-old son go up in flames last week.

An apparent lightning strike during an overnight storm sparked a fire at their Lacy Lakeview rental home, destroying almost everything they had and leaving them looking for a place to stay.

"I am still in shock," Anthony said last week, standing outside her home with her son, Brandon. "I haven't been able to process everything, because I am still thinking about what we are going to do."

In the days since, Anthony's co-workers and others have stepped up to ensure she and her son have a place to stay and have raised money to help them start over. The smell of smoke lingered as she stood in the home, surrounded by ash and burned debris, and described the night of the fire.

"I can't believe lightning caused all of this," Anthony said. "I was in bed asleep when I heard the bang, and it was very scary."

Smoke detectors started going off moments later as Anthony woke her son and her boyfriend. By the time the trio made it outside unharmed, they could see heavy smoke and flames rising from the roof of the townhouse.