Cobbs Recycling Center takes plunge into plastic foam

Alan Northcutt, director of Waco Friends of Climate, said his group started the foam recycling events in August 2019 because so few facilities accept the material. Northcutt and his group of volunteers drove trucks full of foam from Waco to Waxahachie about four times a year.

Northcutt said when the initiative started he doubted anyone in town would participate. The first event brought in about half a moving truck’s worth of foam, but after holding the events quarterly for a few years word spread and the group found itself driving three full trucks.

“I have no doubt that once you start the machine here, you’re going to get plenty of Styrofoam to process,” Northcutt said.

He said during COVID-19, volunteers had to move to a socially distanced approach that saw 10 to 15 cars queuing up with foam from weeks ago, eager to get rid of it. Left to its own devices, the foam can easily absorb contaminants, then break apart and spread them, polluting land and water.

The pandemic also changed the average American’s relationship to plastic, including polystyrene. According to a 2020 article from Plastics Today, an industry publication, polystyrene has been “essential in the production of face shields and other personal protection equipment.”