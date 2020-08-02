Code violation suit against Trendwood slows because of COVID-19 risk with inspections

Parts of a city lawsuit seeking to force improvements at a federally subsidized apartment complex in East Waco are on hold because of COVID-19.

The legal action against Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, is continuing, but a final inspection involving city workers checking on progress in the complex's 157 apartments is on hold as a precaution against the novel coronavirus, Assistant City Attorney David Shaw said.

"We've been pushing inspection dates and we will probably have to do that again as the next inspection date is Tuesday," Shaw said. "We will likely go inspect the exterior, but city staff is not comfortable going room to room to room, and that's been the thing all along. We don't know when it will be safe going into people's homes right now."

James Lee Jr., first vice president of the Carver Neighborhood Association said all Waco residents deserve to live in a safe, healthy environment.

"The neighborhood association strongly believes every citizen who resides in the neighborhood association should have adequate housing," Lee said. "We support the residents over there (at Trendwood) with their complaints, and we share concerns that those issues should be remedied."