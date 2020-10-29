Cody Johnson cancels Nov. 21 Waco concert

Texas country star Cody Johnson has canceled his Nov. 21 "Cody Johnson & Friends" concert at the Extraco Events Center though that concert was approaching a sellout under current 50% capacity restrictions to limit coronavirus spread.

The concert, which also was to feature country performers the Josh Abbott Band and Cory Morrow, had been rescheduled from March 13, when a community shelter-in-place order led to cancellation or postponement of concerts and other public events.

Charva Ingram, Heart O' Texas Fair vice president for marketing and sponsorship development, said approximately 4,500 tickets had been sold for Johnson's show, usually one of Waco's best-attended country concerts in the spring, and Extraco Events Center staff had put a freeze on additional sales as they neared the 50% capacity cutoff.

She said the decision to cancel came from Johnson's management team, which had hoped for a larger capacity limit by now that would allow more ticket sales.

"We were hoping it was going to work," she said.

The Texas country performer's next major concerts are scheduled for Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth Dec. 6 and 8-9.

Those who bought tickets through extracoeventscenter.com will have their purchases refunded automatically. Those who bought through the Extraco Events Center box office can contact rachel@hotfair.com for refund information.

