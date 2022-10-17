Cold front promises relief from months of scorching heat in Central Texas

No need to wrap the pipes or stock up on flannel, but it's going to get nippy on Wednesday, with temperatures possibly falling into the mid-30s in outlying areas around Waco, the National Weather Service predicts.

"You will see perhaps the coldest morning this season," said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist in the NWS Fort Worth office. He said temperatures here last dipped into the 30s during an early-April cold snap, pegging 36 degrees on April 8 before summer's record-setting heat wave unfolded.

Considering Waco recorded a 100-degree oddity last Wednesday, a drop into the 30s this Wednesday would showcase Texas' finicky weather patterns.

"You never had a 100-degree day after the fourth of October until this year," said Huckaby. "Record low for Oct. 19, which is Wednesday, is 37 degrees. The way things now stand, you may get close to that."

He said historically Nov. 3 is the average date temperatures first dip into the 30s locally, so "what you are seeing now is quite early."

The roller-coaster ride continues later this week, Huckaby said, with highs in the 80s by Thursday, 90s by the weekend. The warm weather will not produce showers, Huckaby said.

Though fleeting, the dalliance with record lows may prove refreshing, said a local restaurateur and a promoter of local tourism.

"When the weather cools off, we see an uptick in foot traffic around town," said Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center. "Today, I noticed people on foot all over downtown, walking with shopping bags in hand and smiles on their faces from the fall weather."

Kyle Citrano, managing partner at George's No. 2 and Waco Restaurant Association president, said the coolness is a welcome change.

"A little drop-down is nice," said Citrano. "Comfort food like hot meals and fried foods are even more comforting when it is cold outside. It kind of gets you ready for the season. Thanksgiving is coming in November, and we've already sent out information about pick-up orders. We'll adjust our menus, maybe serve casseroles or Thanksgiving-like meals at lunchtime, giving people a taste of it. It's always a good time to drink cold beer."

Citrano said cooler weather and football season go together.

"You attend an event or a game, and you want to go somewhere afterwards, especially when the weather turns," said Citrano.

Gary Joiner, spokesman for the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau, said temperatures around 40 degrees should pose no threat to crops or livestock in Central Texas, "if there are no other stressors."

Huckaby, with the National Weather Service, said temperature readings will vary across McLennan County. He said numbers recorded at Waco Regional Airport will differ from those in downtown Waco and in rural areas just outside the city. He said 40 may prove to be the prevailing temperature in much of Greater Waco, but mid-30s are certainly possible elsewhere, "especially in outlying and low-lying areas, which are the colder spots."

Highs Tuesday will reach only the upper 60s, even with abundant sunshine, said Huckaby. The next shot at rain arrives next Monday.

He said the public may consider protecting sensitive vegetation, though frost remains unlikely. He said the airport recorded 0.64 of an inch of rain Sunday and early Monday, leaving Waco more than 22 inches below normal since Oct. 17 a year ago.

McLennan County Extension Agent Shane McLellan said the cooler weather should not threaten crops as there are none to threaten. Drought conditions have laid waste to much of the oat and wheat for grazing.

"We've been dry more than a year, 16 to 20 inches below normal for the past 365 days," said McLellan. "These showers of a tenth of an inch or a quarter-inch ... they add to the total, but they do little if anything for farmers and ranchers. We've had rains, but we haven't had much. We need those 1-inch or 2-inchers. Those would be wonderful. They could help oats and wheat germinate. They could create runoff that would fill up the stock tanks."

McLellan said he's expecting a fall and winter drier than normal.

Huckaby said cold weather arriving early does not foretell a rough winter.

"The long-range outlook may say we'll have a warmer winter overall, but all it takes is one outbreak ... like two years ago," Huckaby said.