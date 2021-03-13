Comfort in tough times part of McLennan County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard's varied duties

Katherine Torres-Smith dropped her husband, McLennan County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Smith, at the hospital emergency room in September.
Smith, 59, a retired Waco police officer who later went to work for the sheriff's office, had COVID-19 and Torres-Smith and her daughter were not able to visit him for most of the six days he was in the hospital.
A diabetic, Smith was placed on a ventilator but did not improve. Then Torres-Smith got the call from the hospital telling her and her daughter to come say their goodbyes. Smith died Sept. 21, 2020.
While Torres-Smith could not visit her husband while he was sick, she was comforted knowing the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard watched over Smith's casket in the days leading up to his funeral.
"The major thing for me was Chris was alone at the hospital when I dropped him off at the emergency room," she said. "That was my goodbye to him. I wasn't able to visit him. I wasn't able to physically see him at all the almost one week he was at the hospital. So for me knowing that the honor guard was with him 24/7 leading up to his funeral meant the world to me. Even though his spirit was gone, his body was here and his law enforcement brothers and sisters stood watch over him and that was so important to me and my daughter."
Honor guard members, Sheriff Parnell McNamara and possibly other officers will be in Washington, D.C., in October for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, where Smith's name will be added to the wall with other officers felled in the line of duty.
"Chris was the type of individual who didn't want anybody to make a fuss over him," Torres-Smith said. "But knowing him the way I know him, he would have appreciated everything the honor guard did for him and everything they have done for Hailey and me and continue to do for us. We have felt their support. We have felt loved and cared for this entire time from everybody in the sheriff's department and Waco PD. It has been constant support from law enforcement."
Showing support, respect and reverence for their fellow officers is why the 13 members of the Sheriff's Office Honor Guard signed up for the special detail.
Besides traveling across Texas and elsewhere to participate in funeral services and casket watches for officers killed in the line of duty, the honor guard marches in holiday parades, participates in opening ceremonies for conventions, presents the colors, including the U.S., Texas and McLennan County flags, at special events and recently participated in a surprise event in which charitable groups donated a new house to a disabled veteran in China Spring.
"They are very dedicated and they have never turned down a request when they have been asked to go somewhere," McNamara said. "A lot of times they go on their own if they think it is a place they need to be. I just have all the respect in the world for them because they are always there, and they are very serious about what they do. They represent McLennan County and the sheriff's office very well."
The honor guard is made up of jailers and deputies who work patrol and courthouse security. They train specially for honor guard duties, including firing 21-gun salutes at services involving former military veterans. The department requires a two-year commitment to the team and there normally is a waiting list of sheriff's office employees wanting to sign on.
The honor guard most recently participated in the funeral of Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler, who died of cancer earlier this month. They also were involved in the funeral and casket watch for Falls County Deputy Matt Jones, who was killed in a traffic incident in 2019.
"My experience moved me years ago," honor guard member Cpl. Erin Spruiell said. "I was a patrol officer in Colorado and attended my first memorial service in 2002. If you have never been to a fallen officer's memorial, you are missing out because it is something to see and experience. So after I came to the sheriff's department here, when they posted an opening for honor guard, it was something that was true to my heart."
The team travels to events in a revamped, patriotically painted van that once was used by the department to transport inmates from the county jail to the courthouse. None of the team has any idea about how many miles they have logged attending services.
A couple of years ago, the department sent two teams to Midland and Lubbock in the same weekend.
"Where there is an in-line duty death around the state, it is pretty well broadcast, and we generally send a minimum of two representatives depending on how far it is and what that agency needs," said Maj. Ricky Armstrong, who oversees the unit. "If it is a closer agency, we might reach out and say, 'We are going to be there. Is there anything you need us to do? Do you need casket watch? Do you need holding doors? What do you need?' and that determines how many we send."
While the team tries to display professionalism and serenity at all times, six honor guard members interviewed said they all have cried at various times during funerals.
For Lt. Thomas Ward, the playing of taps gets him misty-eyed. Sgt. Marco Hinojos sometimes has a hard time fighting back tears when the children of a fallen officer killed in the line of duty take the podium to speak on his or her behalf.
For others, it's the "last call" ceremony in which a radio dispatcher calls the fallen officer's name or unit number over the radio. After the third time with no response, the dispatcher solemnly calls his number again, reports him "out of service" and declares "end of watch, Godspeed."
"We are all human. We all have cried," Deputy Michael Sine said. "We try to maintain our bearing while we are up there. We are up there for a reason. It can be tough at times when they present the flags to the family or at casket watch hearing loved ones talking to the person who passed away and you can hear everything they say to that person. But to maintain respect for the person who passed away, you have to maintain discipline."