Comfort in tough times part of McLennan County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard's varied duties

"Where there is an in-line duty death around the state, it is pretty well broadcast, and we generally send a minimum of two representatives depending on how far it is and what that agency needs," said Maj. Ricky Armstrong, who oversees the unit. "If it is a closer agency, we might reach out and say, 'We are going to be there. Is there anything you need us to do? Do you need casket watch? Do you need holding doors? What do you need?' and that determines how many we send."

While the team tries to display professionalism and serenity at all times, six honor guard members interviewed said they all have cried at various times during funerals.

For Lt. Thomas Ward, the playing of taps gets him misty-eyed. Sgt. Marco Hinojos sometimes has a hard time fighting back tears when the children of a fallen officer killed in the line of duty take the podium to speak on his or her behalf.

For others, it's the "last call" ceremony in which a radio dispatcher calls the fallen officer's name or unit number over the radio. After the third time with no response, the dispatcher solemnly calls his number again, reports him "out of service" and declares "end of watch, Godspeed."