Rondy Gray, colorful businessman and community leader who built the first Brazos Queen riverboat offering excursions on Lake Brazos, closed deals with a handshake and relished his weekly poker games, has died at age 89.

Gray, who suffered poor health in recent years, was a staunch supporter of Baylor University, attending college after his discharge from the U.S. Army and graduating in 1959. He was a member of Baylor's Noze Brotherhood, an irreverent campus organization renowned for practical jokes. He and wife Jackie unfailingly attended Baylor women's basketball games.

Gray and his first wife, the late Gloria Gray, donated funds to build a workout facility at Baylor's Ferrell Center in honor of their son, Rondy Bruce Gray.

Longtime friend Paul McClinton said he, Gray and the late Jim Hawkins often collaborated on real estate deals as they enjoyed a "great trip through life over 55 years." They met as members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, a now defunct organization for younger business leaders. Gray took over Waco Welders Supply after his father's death in 1968 and served as president and owner, expanding to 23 stores statewide. He sold the company in 1997, according to biographical information provided by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Gray often financed new store openings for others, McClinton said.

"He served on the board of Texas National Bank and was a founding board member of Texas First State Bank until 2020," according to the information from the funeral home.

But the Brazos Queen became Gray's project with arguably the highest profile. A complementary development was the Brazos Landing restaurant, which opened in the late 1970s to prepare food for the well-attended Brazos Queen cruises.

With visions of a craft navigating the Brazos River, Gray managed to lease old hangar space at Texas State Technical College for only $1 a year. There, with help from a consultant brought to Waco from Wisconsin, the riverboat was crafted from scraps of steel, McClinton said.

"We told him we wanted to put air-conditioning on the boat, and he said riverboats have never had air-conditioning, and he would go back to Wisconsin if we tried to install it on this one," McClinton said. "We waited until the last minute, then had Lochridge-Priest come out to take measurements.

"He left for Wisconsin that afternoon," McClinton said with a laugh.

The riverboat drew tourists and national publications such as Southern Living to Waco's riverbank, he said. But too often the boat was left high and dry by a malfunctioning low-water dam built to maintain water levels on manmade Lake Brazos. Water would drain downstream, leaving the Brazos Queen sitting on mud.

"I remember that happening once when a big event was planned," McClinton said. "I was in Chicago attending a restaurant show, and Rondy woke me up with a phone call, annoyed. I said, 'I'm in Chicago,' and he said, 'Well, you're my partner in this, and I wanted to let you know what happened.'"

The boat was sold to someone wanting to use it on Lake Ray Hubbard.

Waco real estate agent Bland Cromwell said he remembers first sitting at the negotiating table with Hawkins and Gray in the late 1970s. He said Gray affectionately referred to him as "hippie" or "hip" owing to his longish hair.

"Basically, he's been in bad health for years, but his mind has been great," Cromwell said. "I remember closing a deal with him less than two years ago, lots of moving parts, and I met with him at his home. He was a fun guy to do business with. He and Jackie went everywhere. She was wonderful for him, would get him to everything, even if he was not in great physical shape."

McClinton said Gray and Hawkins kept a running tally of their winnings and losings at the card table. If Gray suffered an evening of bad luck, he would suggest the group not meet for its regular lunch date the next day, McClinton said. Friends would persuade him that a meal would do him good.

Though not a huge hunting fan, Gray would indulge in dove-hunting trips to Mexico with businessman Clifton Robinson, McClinton said. He said Gray was a charter member of the "gossip club" that convened Sunday mornings on businessman Bill Miller's barge at Ridgewood Country Club.

"That was called their Sunday morning devotional," he said.

Hawkins died in November last year after battling Alzheimer's. Gray often visited his almost lifelong companion, even during Hawkins' last days.

"Burying his buddy was tough on him," Cromwell said of Gray. "I'm thinking his body said, 'My buddy is gone, and I'm going, too.'"

Funeral services for Gray are scheduled 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Christian Church, the Rev. Brian Coats officiating.