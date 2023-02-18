Jim Usery, 70, said he has lived in a lot of places, but he has never seen one with so many cats as Waco.

Usery has been an editor and a writer, obtained multiple master’s and a doctoral degree and was an Army medic in Vietnam, but he has found his time in retirement best spent caring for the community’s furry companions.

“I feel like what I’m doing in a way is a continuation of what I did as a medic helping people,” Usery said. “And now I feel like I’m doing that in a different way, but still doing it as a service for my neighborhood.”

Though one effort may not be enough to treat the city’s abundant cat population, Usery is not alone in his mission. Animal Birth Control Clinic’s CommCAT program works toward not only public education but also a long-term solution for community cats in lieu of shelter intake.

Usery came to Baylor University for his doctorate in 1992, then spent nine years teaching at McLennan Community College. During his time as a professor, he took a life-changing one-year sabbatical to work at Fuzzy Friends Rescue in Waco, he said.

He first began taking care of community cats, the term for free-roaming cats without owners, more than 20 years ago when he saw four cats peering in at him through a window of his new house.

“If they could speak they were saying, ‘We’ve been waiting for you. What took you so long?’” Usery said.

He named the cats John, Paul, George and Ringo after The Beatles, later finding out each was female. Since then Usery has named each cat he has taken care of after a song or lyric, including Lady Madonna, Imagine and Hey Jude.

Usery takes care of some 25 cats at six stops near his home every day, rain or shine, which he said takes him about three hours. The most he has taken care of at one time was about 80 cats.

“Now in my retirement my labor of love truly is doing what I’m doing here,” Usery said. “This is the most important thing, in my opinion, that I do every day.”

When the car he borrows from his neighbors is not available, he said his walk is about 20 blocks one way, carrying cat food, water and even mealworm and sunflower feed for a chicken he named Chickpea that visits on his route.

He said he also spends his own money on the food, treats and gas, which can cost up to $450 per month, not including occasional vet bills.

Usery said he is thankful to be able to continue his service at his age, and he plans on taking care of the cats until he is no longer able. He said he is thankful for the animal welfare organizations he has encountered along the way, but hopes more people become involved in the future.

“I cannot tell you the peace of mind knowing that whatever happens, happens, and I cannot control everything,” he said. “But what I can do in my own little corner of the world is try to make it better, and I hope this in some small way is doing that.”

TNR system

Since he started taking care of the community cats, a lot has changed in Waco’s animal welfare landscape.

The trap-neuter-return system was formally embedded in Waco in 2012 when the city took control of the animal shelter and new policies were written based on modern best practices, said Carrie Spivey Kuehl, executive director of the Animal Birth Control Clinic, which partners with the city on its TNR program. New policies included one that the shelter would no longer take in stray cats.

TNR involves trapping community cats, bringing them to the clinic to be sterilized and vaccinated and returning them to live out their lives. The idea is that the cats would not reproduce, eventually thinning groups throughout the city, and by returning the cats to their original location they keep new groups from moving into the area, Kuehl said.

The general alternative to TNR is the catch-and-kill method, said longtime Animal Welfare Board member Michelle Nemec. Nemec said the resource-heavy method required animal control officers to round up cats, trap them and euthanize them, which often only produced what is called the vacuum effect.

“If you take out all the cats but don’t take out what’s attracting them there, they come back,” Nemec said.

The old system also saw shelter staff wasting time trying to socialize unadoptable outdoor cats, Kuehl said.

Nemec said healthy, free-roaming cats that entered the shelter were more likely to contract and spread illnesses at the shelter, and many had to be euthanized anyway.

She said reclaim rates for indoor-outdoor cats with owners that entered the shelter were almost zero, making the shelter more or less a dead end for community cats.

Kuehl said adopting TNR had the immediate benefit of dropping the shelter's euthanasia rates immensely.

Wiley Stem, who oversaw the ordinance change in 2012 as an assistant city manager, said in a 2015 webcast from Maddie’s Fund that when the city took control of the shelter, some 60% of its 10,000-animal intake resulted in euthanasia.

For fiscal year 2022, 10,593 McLennan County animals, including dogs, were spayed or neutered, the city shelter took in 5,600 animals, and 141 animals were euthanized, according to Animal Birth Control records.

Population control

Critics of the TNR approach say community cats’ natural prey drive is harmful to bird populations and that TNR has not been proven effective in decreasing the wild cat population. Some short-term studies have shown that adoption of social outdoor cats has been the most effective way to shrink the groups.

Nemec said although there is not an effective way to count the community cat population, there are other indicators of TNR’s benefits. The shelter is killing fewer animals, vaccinated free-roaming cats are healthier, fixed cats will not reproduce, shelter resources can be focused on efforts that do not regularly lead to euthanasia, and overall TNR is more humane than impounding animals, Nemec said.

“If the alternative is to do nothing, it’s going to be more effective than doing nothing,” she said.

Animal Birth Control’s program CommCAT of Greater Waco offers resources for community members to participate in TNR, Kuehl said. People can rent a trap from the clinic for $50, which can be refunded at the time of return if requested she said.

Kuehl said community members participate by trapping the cats themselves, bringing them to the clinic for surgery and returning the cats to their original location when finished. The cats are ear-tipped, which helps animal control officials identify which have already undergone TNR, and they are given an extended-release medication that helps manage pain after returning home, Kuehl said.

Surgeries and vaccination can be provided for free for cats and dogs of Waco residents, including community cats regardless of who traps them, Kuehl said. However people who can pay are encouraged to, extending limited funding from the city and county for those who need it.

For those who would like to learn more about caring for community cats, CommCAT of Greater Waco will host its next class at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Guests must sign up to attend beforehand at animalbirthcontrol.org/commcat.