Community fund gives $95,000 to nonprofits serving the needy

Waco nonprofits received another $95,000 Tuesday from a community fund to assist those hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to secure food, housing and prescription drugs and pay utility bills.

The money comes from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund formed by the Waco Foundation and the United Way of Waco-McLennan County.

The $95,000 disbursement will be divided among the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, Caritas and Mission Waco. The first round of funding went to Caritas, Mission Waco, Salvation Army and Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp.

The fund has grown to $220,000, said Stephanie Dunnam Mabry, senior director of resource development and external affairs at United Way.

"We are thrilled to see the community come together in this way to support its neighbors in a time of unexplainable crisis," Tiffani Johnson, United Way's senior director of impact and engagement, said in a news release. "As this pandemic continues, we are hopeful that this second round of funding will provide relief for more county residents experiencing the daily stressors associated with income loss and food or housing insecurity."