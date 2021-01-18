Community mourns Baylor grad student who valued social justice, died from COVID-19 complications

A 21-year-old Baylor graduate student and Waco native on the cusp of graduation died from COVID-19 complications Sunday, leaving behind a community to mourn and imagine what she might have accomplished next.

Alicia Martinez is the first Baylor University student to die as a result of COVID-19 and the youngest person to die from the virus in McLennan County. She was a first-generation college student studying at the School of Social Work. Her professors, as well as former teachers at Rapoport Academy Public School, remembered her as a passionate advocate for equality, a devout Christian and a natural leader.

“She had a smile that lit up a room, but also a passion that was always inviting and that pulled others in,” Jon Singletary, dean of the Baylor University School of Social Work, said. “She was able to share just how much serving others meant to her in any conversation. Her ability to inspire others to join her is what we will miss in our classrooms.”

Singletary said in a year full of isolation and emotional turmoil, Martinez gave her fellow social work students a sense of connection.