Community turns out for Baylor Bears, welcoming NCAA champions back to Waco

Drew avoided waxing philosophical as he chatted with fans and media types, several of whom asked about his 18-year career at Baylor, the circumstances that brought him to Waco, the valleys and the peak of winning a title.

"Right now I just want to get my text messages under 500," he said. "They were above 700, but when I think I'm making progress, I get more."

Publicly, Drew said he was glad to be back in Texas, and he could not have asked for better players to represent Baylor on the national stage. He joked he was certain they were eager to return to school.

Baylor star Jared Butler proclaimed his love for Baylor fans and said the team watched the magical season play out "with a culture of joy."

Bands played, confetti fell, cheerleaders cheered, children jockeyed for position, and the gathering of hundreds often belted out "Sic 'em Bears."

A parade of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, invited guests, city officials and other honorees also was planned for Tuesday evening around downtown.

Lee and Laura Pahmiyer and their three children, Allan, Audrey and Emily, could hardly contain their Baylor spirits as Drew and the players left the formal ceremony and made their way through well-wishers.