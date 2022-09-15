Compassion Ministries' Jill McCall leaves 23-year legacy as new director steps in

When Jill McCall came to Compassion Ministries in 1999, Austin Avenue was like a ghost town, she said, certainly not the living and breathing place it is today. She said the early days of the pandemic reminded her of her beginnings at Compassion, the street that runs outside its two facilities quiet and carless.

Now facing retirement next month, she said she looks back on her 23 years as executive director thankfully, and she is ready to open the door for Compassion’s next executive director, Amanda Samaniego.

“When I came it was when my daughter was going off to college. So I had wanted a challenge when I came, and I certainly got it,” McCall said.

Compassion Ministries does not know much of a life without McCall, being founded in 1994 just five years before her arrival. Before she took charge Compassion was only a piece of what it is now, her work at Hope House effectively doubling the number of people the organization is able to serve.

“Compassion has been such a part of my life now,” McCall said. “I’ve seen it go from a small facility where there were three family rooms and we housed eight single women together and eight single men together.”

Although McCall leaves the organization with a heavy heart, she said now is the right time to scale back her work life and do some traveling with her husband while she is in good shape.

She said the main job she was challenged with when she became executive director in 1999 was raising money to start Hope House, a transitional housing program that has provided a stable home environment and a slew of opportunities for homeless families with children for 20 years.

McCall raised more than $1 million to build the 14-apartment Hope House facility, accepting grants and donations from many organizations, including the city of Waco and McLennan County. Every foundation she reached out to while she was fundraising granted Compassion money, some pledging even more than she asked for, and it was phenomenal to have an experience where everyone was on board, she said.

“Hope House was one of the only new buildings down there (Austin Avenue) and addressed a need in our community for a place for families with children to go who were homeless,” McCall said.

John Alexander, CEO of Waco Habitat for Humanity, has been in the local nonprofit arena alongside McCall since she started in 1999, beginning his stint as executive director one year prior. Alexander said he got to know McCall best when they were both in a group for local nonprofit executive directors in the early 2000s.

Alexander said McCall has done a tremendous job at Compassion, building the organization from the ground up, providing support in many ways and motivating the families she serves to lead positive lives.

“She’s really taken Compassion to another level in terms of being able to basically work long-term change into the lives of the homeless women and families that go into the shelter,” Alexander said.

Before McCall worked at Compassion she worked in juvenile probation in the 1970s and had a mentor who taught her to always have the best interest of the child in mind. She said coming from a single-parent home herself, one of the most valuable parts of her job has been connecting with the children who come through Compassion and giving them a stable place they may not have had before.

“That means everything to me — to give kids a place they feel safe and loved,” McCall said.

She said she sees a lot of children come into transitional housing afraid and unsure, but she has seen those same kids a week later smiling and playing on the playground knowing they are safe. By meeting kids’ needs, McCall said Compassion is able to give them hope and knowledge for the future.

She also said being able to relate to the families that come to Hope House is one of the most valuable assets in her position, a skill she believes Compassion’s next executive director, Samaniego, will be able to demonstrate.

“That kind of connection is something you can’t make up,” McCall said.

Samaniego lived as a single parent for 13 years after her husband passed away when her daughter was 3 years old. She said her heart is for the community and for women in a similar situation, and her experience has given her a unique position to serve struggling parents.

“I can relate to just the stress, the shame, the guilt, the pressure of what a single mom faces,” Samaniego said. “My situation may not look like yours, but let me walk beside you.”

McCall said she is grateful to find a successor like Samaniego. Although Samaniego said she is a little intimidated and nervous to fill the position, McCall said she knows Samaniego will do a phenomenal job.

Despite the career change and initial nervousness, Samaniego said her faith has helped remind her she is capable for this next chapter of her life.

Samaniego, a Waco native, previously worked as the special events director at for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and is now a banker, but said she is passionate about helping struggling families and ready for nonprofit work. She said she hopes to continue the amazing work McCall has established.

McCall said she will stay on board through the beginning of next year to help Samaniego get comfortable, but she is ready to see what new ideas Samaniego will bring to Compassion.

Alexander said Samaniego will have big shoes to fill, but McCall said, “It’ll be different shoes, and that’s great.”