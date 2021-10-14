Connally 2nd grade teacher charged with online solicitation of a minor

A Connally Primary School teacher was arrested Thursday morning after police said he had a sexually explicit phone conversation with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old girl.

Connally Independent School District placed the teacher on leave when school officials were informed of the arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit, Timothy Bruner, 59, a second grade school teacher at Connally Independent School District, came to the attention of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office after the department received a complaint Tuesday about a man who had been cyberstalking a 19-year-old woman for several years. The man would often change his online profiles and attempt to carry on explicit conversations and send the female pictures, including pictures of his dog, police reported.

On Wednesday, a sheriff's detective posing as a 16-year-old girl sent a friend request to the targeted account. The man later determined to be Bruner addressed the fictional girl's age, saying she was “too young," according to the affidavit. But he kept the conversation going, switching the setting to vanishing mode so the conversation would not save or be traced, the document states.

According to the affidavit, Bruner began having a sexually explicit conversation and offered to buy a vibrator if the girl would demonstrate it.