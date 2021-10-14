Connally 2nd grade teacher charged with online solicitation of a minor

A Connally Primary School teacher was arrested Thursday morning after police said he had a sexually explicit phone conversation with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old girl.
Connally Independent School District placed the teacher on leave when school officials were informed of the arrest.
According to an arrest affidavit, Timothy Bruner, 59, a second grade school teacher at Connally Independent School District, came to the attention of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office after the department received a complaint Tuesday about a man who had been cyberstalking a 19-year-old woman for several years. The man would often change his online profiles and attempt to carry on explicit conversations and send the female pictures, including pictures of his dog, police reported.
On Wednesday, a sheriff's detective posing as a 16-year-old girl sent a friend request to the targeted account. The man later determined to be Bruner addressed the fictional girl's age, saying she was “too young," according to the affidavit. But he kept the conversation going, switching the setting to vanishing mode so the conversation would not save or be traced, the document states.
According to the affidavit, Bruner began having a sexually explicit conversation and offered to buy a vibrator if the girl would demonstrate it.
According to the affidavit, Bruner requested a phone conversation with the female but asked that she not speak. During the call, the male proceeded to masturbate and detail how he wanted to be with her sexually, giving her advice on how to masturbate, the affidavit states.
Detectives spoke to a different party related to the case who provided pictures sent by Bruner, which were taken inside a classroom, the document states.
Detectives noticed a bus list on a piece of paper in the photo detailing the name “Bruner,” and which through an open search led them to the Connally primary teacher.
According to the affidavit, detectives were able to match Bruner's social media photo with the pictures sent to the undercover detective, and they were also able to confirm Bruner had sent pictures of his dog.
Bruner was arrested Thursday and taken to McLennan County Jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony. No bond had been set as of Thursday.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, Connally ISD said it is continuing "to monitor this matter to ensure a safe school environment."
"Connally ISD was informed by the McLennan County Sheriff's Department that an educator employed at the Connally Primary Campus was arrested for alleged conduct not related to school," according to the statement. "The information shared by McLennan County did not indicate any allegations of any act or victim from the Connally ISD community. Connally ISD has placed the educator on administrative leave according to CISD policy."