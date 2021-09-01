 Skip to main content
Connally cancels games with La Vega after widespread COVID-19 cases close schools
La Vega fans brave the rain in September 2020 to watch the La Vega Pirates’ 13-10 win over the Connally Cadets. This week's games between the schools have been canceled.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald, file

The COVID-19 surge has forced Connally Independent School District to cancel its football games Thursday and Friday against neighboring La Vega ISD.

Connally ISD has closed all its campuses until after Labor Day after high case counts this week and the death of a second junior high teacher from the disease.

Connally ISD officials announced Wednesday that the district would cancel the subvarsity football game Thursday and the varsity game Friday after free testing clinics revealed widespread infection. Indoor volleyball games had already been canceled.

"The first drive-through testing session for CISD staff, students and community members conducted this morning yielded a 26% positivity rate," Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe said in a letter to parents. "With this data, we felt it necessary to cancel all indoor and outdoor activities at all levels, as we continue to make the health and safety of our community a top priority."

The school district has been hit hard by the virus since school started. David "Andy" McCormick, 59, a seventh-grade social studies teacher, died of the virus on Aug. 24. Natalia Chansler, a 41-year-old sixth-grade social studies teacher who had joined the district last year, died four days later.

Axtell ISD will also close Friday due to COVID-19 concerns, with plans to reopen on Sept. 7. In a Twitter post, Axtell Superintendent J.R. Proctor said the district is experiencing the biggest surge in cases it has encountered so far in the pandemic.

“I would urge you this weekend to exercise as much caution as possible when surrounding yourself with people whose health status is in question,” Proctor said. “I would also urge you to be very careful hanging around with anyone that says they have allergies or a sinus infection, due to the fact that an overwhelming majority of our positive cases have begun with similar symptoms.”

Axtell ISD canceled a junior high school football game scheduled for Thursday.

The school district this week also set up a memorial fund in honor of Axtell ISD graduate Ashley Radde, who died of COVID-19. 

