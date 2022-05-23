Connally freshman identified among victims in Bosque County crash

A Connally High School freshman died along with three others in a wreck Saturday night on a rural road near Laguna Park.

A Midway High School senior and a 2021 graduate of Midway were also among the victims, officials said.

“Connally High School freshman, Lexi Olvera, was one of the passengers killed in a collision in Bosque County,” said Wesley Holt, Connally ISD superintendent.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said an SUV lost control, left the road, hit a tree and burst into flames while attempting to pass another vehicle in the rain storm Saturday , killing all four passengers.















This article will be updated.

