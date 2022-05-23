 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Connally freshman identified among victims in Bosque County crash

  • 0
Stock - police crime

A Connally High School freshman died along with three others in a wreck Saturday night on a rural road near Laguna Park.

A Midway High School senior and a 2021 graduate of Midway were also among the victims, officials said.

“Connally High School freshman, Lexi Olvera, was one of the passengers killed in a collision in Bosque County,” said Wesley Holt, Connally ISD superintendent.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said an SUV lost control, left the road, hit a tree and burst into flames while attempting to pass another vehicle in the rain storm Saturday , killing all four passengers. 

This article will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban orders female TV presenters to veil faces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert