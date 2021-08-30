Connally Junior High to close after second teacher dies of COVID-19

Connally Independent School District is mourning the second Connally Junior High death from COVID-19 in one week and is closing the campus for the rest of the week starting Tuesday.

Natalia Chansler, a sixth-grade social studies teacher who had joined the district in the 2020-21 school year, died on Saturday, said Jill Bottelberghe, assistant superintendent of human resources.

Chansler was last on campus Aug. 25, the same day she provided notice she had been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19.

“We are very heartbroken,” Bottelberghe said. “This is the second staff member that we have lost in a matter of a week due to COVID. It is very devastating as far as the students, the staff, and the community as a whole.”

David McCormick, 59, died on Aug. 24 of COVID-19. He was the seventh-grade social studies teacher and was last on campus on Aug. 18th.

After Chansler reported she had been confirmed positive for COVID-19, the school district conducted contact tracing and informed anyone who had been in close contact. Bottelberghe said students and teachers were given the option to quarantine if they had been exposed.