Construction prep, new Waco ISD principals mark beginning of school year

Waco Independent School District families can expect a few changes this year as class begins Tuesday, starting with new faces in campus leadership.

In addition to 12 new principals at various Waco schools, students will also see stricter security measures, relaxed pandemic protocols and some changes related to upcoming construction at Waco High School and other campuses.

In keeping with new COVID-19 guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, students and staff who have been exposed to the coronavirus will not need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms or test positive.

The district will continue its optional mask policy and notify families and employees if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Meanwhile, schools across the state have been hardening their security since the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Alice Jauregui, spokesperson for the district, said Waco ISD has been working to make sure campuses are safe for students and staff to return.

“This includes checking doors, locks, and fences and making improvements where needed,” Jauregui said. “We are also educating all staff about safety protocols and drills and will continue to take the appropriate steps to create a safe environment for our students and staff.”

Also this year, 12 of Waco ISD’s 27 campuses will see new principals.

Half of the new principals are new to the district, and half have been at Waco ISD before: Alonzo McAdoo, Reggie Lewis, Erin Lange, Mathew Rambo, Rudy Valdez and John Weeks.

“Principals have been welcoming staff and setting the tone for an amazing school year,” Jauregui said.

Lewis will serve as G.W. Carver-Indian Spring United Middle School’s principal this year. He will take the place of Isaac Carrier, former Carver principal; and Joseph Alexander, former Indian Spring principal and current director of professional development at Transformation Waco.

Joshua Wucher, chief communications officer for Transformation Waco, which oversees the middle school, said Lewis is already having success in his new position as principal. Lewis has been with Waco ISD since 2018 and most recently served as associate principal for Waco High School.

Carver Middle School students and faculty moved to the Indian Spring campus last year after a summer fire that ultimately led Waco ISD to demolish the old Carver building and plan a new school at the East Waco campus that will combine both schools.

Wucher said last year it was difficult for teachers and staff at the combined Carver-Indian Spring school to focus on true interpersonal relationships among themselves. He said they were focused on having a safe and organized way for students to come back to school.

Wucher said there’s been more time this summer for school leaders to get comfortable and teachers are excited to have a relatively normal start this year.

The school’s meet the teacher event had 953 family members signed up to support about 321 students, and Wucher said attendance was made possible because families were given the opportunity to choose when the event was held.

The event’s attendance was higher than the schools have had in several years, Wucher said.

“That intentionality is the kind of leadership style we’re seeing at our school and campuses,” Wucher said.

The united middle schools will operate at Indian Spring’s campus again this year as construction continues to bring Carver back. Indian Spring and Carver will function separately for accountability purposes, such as STAAR and attendance scores, but Wucher said the two work together in most other ways.

Construction at Carver is set to be finished in time for next school year, and all students, including those from Indian Spring, will move to the new facility. Waco ISD has not announced plans for the Indian Spring Middle School campus.

Wucher said Transformation Waco saw the groups were stronger combined.

“We’ve really seen in the last year there was strength in numbers,” Wucher said.

There are other projects in the works across the district as part of a $355 million bond package that passed last November.

Waco High School will begin to undergo construction at its main entrance on 42nd Street, causing the street to be closed from Trice Avenue to Concord Avenue.

Parents may drop students off along Colcord Avenue. The school recommends parents avoid dropping students off students near the gym on 44th Street, as buses will be dropping students off there.

Parking is reserved for students and visitors at 42nd Street and Colcord Avenue east of the school. Students and visitors can both enter the lot from 42nd Street and enter the school through the Cooper Wing, where a temporary reception area for visitors will be located.

Staff may park either in the section reserved in the lot on Colcord Avenue or in designated staff parking by the performing arts center. Staff will enter the PAC parking lot from 44th Street and enter the school at the PAC entrance.

There will be staff and signs available in the area to guide the new traffic pattern.