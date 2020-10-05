Contractor selected for veteran housing at Waco VA complex

Solutions for Veterans also proposed to build a new 32-unit building on a three-acre tract in the same area of the campus. Initial plans call for the units to have one bedroom, but that could change depending on the needs of the veterans, who will use government housing vouchers to help pay rent.

VA officials have said the project has been a long time in coming and should help ensure more affordable housing for homeless veterans, those at risk of becoming homeless and other veterans and their families having difficulty finding quality housing.

“I am glad and super excited that this project is still moving forward and is going to be in Waco,” said McLennan County Veteran Services Officer Steve Hernandez. “I know dealing with federal bureaucracy is a deterrent for some of the local contractors, but I’m just glad Waco is the chosen location for this venture going forward.”

Michael Kiefer, director of Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said Solutions for Veterans officials are expected to visit the Doris Miller campus within the next few weeks.

“Due to COVID-19, the contactor was delayed visiting the Waco campus to assess the buildings to be renovated,” he said. “In September, a virtual meeting was held, and we are pleased to report the project is once again moving forward.”