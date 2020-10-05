Contractor selected for veteran housing at Waco VA complex

A $7.8 million project to house homeless and at-risk veterans on the campus of the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco appears back on track after delays attributed to a lack of bidders and the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA officials in January 2019 announced the proposed joint venture between the federal government and a private developer and sought bidders to make the program a reality. However, initial efforts last year reaped only one bidder, whose proposal did not meet specifications.
VA officials tried to keep the project alive and reopened the bidding process a year ago, but the pandemic and other factors sidetracked it. Solutions for Veterans, of Atlanta, Georgia, which bid on the project without seeing the location, was ultimately chosen as the project developer.
VA officials spoke via teleconference with the contractors last month, and planning for the project is underway, said Deborah Meyer, spokeswoman for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. VA officials say it could be up to two years before the project is finished and the new housing units are occupied.
The project, which VA officials call “Enhanced Use Lease,” is expected to include renovations to Buildings 19, 20, and 21 on the northwest corner of the 85-acre medical center campus near New Road and Beverly Drive. Renovations to the early 1930s-era buildings are expected to provide about 18 studio-style apartment units for homeless veterans and others.
Solutions for Veterans also proposed to build a new 32-unit building on a three-acre tract in the same area of the campus. Initial plans call for the units to have one bedroom, but that could change depending on the needs of the veterans, who will use government housing vouchers to help pay rent.
VA officials have said the project has been a long time in coming and should help ensure more affordable housing for homeless veterans, those at risk of becoming homeless and other veterans and their families having difficulty finding quality housing.
“I am glad and super excited that this project is still moving forward and is going to be in Waco,” said McLennan County Veteran Services Officer Steve Hernandez. “I know dealing with federal bureaucracy is a deterrent for some of the local contractors, but I’m just glad Waco is the chosen location for this venture going forward.”
Michael Kiefer, director of Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said Solutions for Veterans officials are expected to visit the Doris Miller campus within the next few weeks.
“Due to COVID-19, the contactor was delayed visiting the Waco campus to assess the buildings to be renovated,” he said. “In September, a virtual meeting was held, and we are pleased to report the project is once again moving forward.”
A message left for a Solutions for Veterans spokesman Monday was not returned.
While the goal is to provide affordable, sustainable housing for veterans, the project also will put to use an underused portion of the campus, which the government put on its endangered list for potential closure in 2003 during a review of nationwide veterans’ services under former President George W. Bush.
In announcing the project in January 2019, Christopher Sandles, former CEO of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said the public-private collaboration project would be the first to be built at a VA medical center in Texas. A review committee narrowed the choices for location to Waco and Temple before recommending the Waco center, he said.
“I am really excited about it,” Sandles said at the time. “I think it will be really great for this campus. It has been quite a while since we brought something brand new to the Waco campus. Many don’t know the multitude of renovations we are doing behind the walls that folks pass by as they drive down the freeway. But this will be a brand new development here and something we think this campus can really use.”
