Coronavirus relief funds ease Waco-area school budget deficits as prospect of state-level cuts looms

Long-term funding for local school districts facing budget deficits this school year because of the coronavirus pandemic remains in question, despite the addition of federal relief money easing the process in the short term.
McLennan County’s two largest school districts plan to dip into their fund-balance reserves to fill expected budget deficits for the 2020-21 school year, while lowering their tax rates partly because of school finance reform law passed last year that caps how much districts could receive in property tax revenue.
The entire state is facing a potential budget deficit of about $4.6 billion at the end of the 2020-21 biennium, “a substantial downward revision” from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts' previously projected surplus of $2.89 billion, according to a letter Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent to state officials July 20. The deficit would be wider without about $1 billion in federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act replacing general revenue that would otherwise go to schools, in addition to higher projections for local funding from property taxes offsetting costs for the state’s Foundation School Program, the primary state source of funding for school districts, according to Hegar.
While the local budgeting process for next year has had its challenges, Midway ISD Assistant Superintendent for Finance Wesley Brooks said his major concern is what the state Legislature will do next year regarding school funding, whether lawmakers will make cuts and by how much.
Despite lowering their tax rates for the next fiscal year, both Waco and Midway independent school districts estimate the average homeowner will pay more in property taxes, based on higher property values. The McLennan County Appraisal District released certified estimates early this month showing countywide appraisals for 2020 rose to more than $19 billion, a 4.83% increase. Appraisals each year are based on values as of January.
A school finance reform law enacted last year, intended to provide relief to property owners and more state funding to school districts, did not identify a new source of funding for schools. Historically, schools have been funded primarily by property taxes.
That is still the case for Midway ISD, where the bulk of the district’s revenue comes from local property taxes.
The school district budgeted for $74,717,173 in revenue from local, state and federal sources, with the bulk, or $55,637,404, coming from local revenue sources. The district has planned for $74,774,443 in expenditures. Midway transferred $57,270 from its fund balance, essentially a reserve fund of unassigned money, to its general fund to compensate for additional costs associated with COVID-19. The costs amounted to more than $217,000 for everything from hand sanitizer to hotspots to staff wages, Brooks said.
Midway ISD received $16,875 from a state-administered CARES Act fund to help with those costs. Midway ISD board President Pete Rusek shares Brooks' concern about state-level cuts next year, calling back to 2011 when the state cut $5.4 billion in education funding.
Because last year's school finance reform law caps how much districts can collect in property tax revenue but does not designate another major source of revenue, the law leaves districts more reliant on the Legislature to maintain funding.
Rusek said he expects the state to make cuts, as it did about a decade ago.
“It’s not a matter of if but when and by how much,” Rusek said.
Meanwhile, Waco ISD expects to receive almost $4 million less in local, state and federal revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year compared to this year, with the largest cuts coming from state revenue sources, said Sheryl Davis, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. The district expects to receive about $3 million less in state revenue.
Waco ISD’s proposed budget calls for $160,532,322 in expected revenue and $165,092,269 in expenditures, leaving a budget deficit of almost $5 million. Like Midway, the district plans to offset the deficit using its fund balance.
Davis said this budget has been one of the most challenging in her 32 years as a chief finance officer in Texas public school districts.
“I’ve been through it enough that I know that we’re going to have those lean years,” she said. “I don’t get too worked up over it. The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
To meet the cost of funding public schools in 2021, the state plans to issue about $1.2 billion distributed to the Texas Education Agency from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a CARES Act funding stream specifically for schools. Hegar estimates that state funding for schools will drop by almost $1 billion in 2021, from about $19.5 billion to $18.7 billion.
When the pandemic forced schools to close in March, the TEA decided to continue funding school districts based on their historic average daily attendance, which is how the state calculates how much money each district gets.
For the 2020-21 school year, the TEA will again use school district’s historic average daily attendance from the 2017-18 school year for the first two six-weeks’ periods. But after that, it is unclear how the state will determine its funding for school districts.
“That puts us in flu season, and nobody knows what will happen with COVID in that point in time,” Davis said.
Local health and school officials have said they anticipate school closures because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and keeping students engaged in remote instruction to ensure they are “counted” as present for the school day proved to be a challenge in the spring. For those reasons, Davis budgeted for a 2% lower average daily attendance rate after the first two six-weeks.
“I’m not sure that’s enough,” she said.
Waco ISD received about $5 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, enough to essentially take the place the what the district is losing in regular state funding.
“While we’re not getting extra money from those federal funds, effectively we’re not losing money because we’re going to be held harmless at least between the state and federal revenue,” Davis said. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t have had that money. The problem is the expenditures we had to make for all the PPE and disinfectant. All of that is significant because we probably spent close to $1 million.”
The district spent about $3.5 million on electronic devices and hotspots to support remote instruction, and used about $600,000 from the Coronavirus Relief Funds, another funding stream of the CARES Act, to help with those costs. Altogether, Waco ISD purchased at least 8,000 devices during the summer.
The district budgeted last school year for salary increases, as required under the new school finance reform law, as well as technology, infrastructure and maintenance projects because officials were concerned that the funding mechanism under the new law was not sustainable, Davis said.
Waco ISD school board President Angela Tekell also plans to watch the next legislative session closely. She believes the first priority for lawmakers next session should be school finance, although the state appeared to have made some progress last session.
“Now there’s a lot of uncertainty,” she said. “There are a lot of moving parts, and everything seems like it has an asterisk on it.”
