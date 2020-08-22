Coronavirus relief funds ease Waco-area school budget deficits as prospect of state-level cuts looms

“I’m not sure that’s enough,” she said.

Waco ISD received about $5 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, enough to essentially take the place the what the district is losing in regular state funding.

“While we’re not getting extra money from those federal funds, effectively we’re not losing money because we’re going to be held harmless at least between the state and federal revenue,” Davis said. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t have had that money. The problem is the expenditures we had to make for all the PPE and disinfectant. All of that is significant because we probably spent close to $1 million.”

The district spent about $3.5 million on electronic devices and hotspots to support remote instruction, and used about $600,000 from the Coronavirus Relief Funds, another funding stream of the CARES Act, to help with those costs. Altogether, Waco ISD purchased at least 8,000 devices during the summer.

The district budgeted last school year for salary increases, as required under the new school finance reform law, as well as technology, infrastructure and maintenance projects because officials were concerned that the funding mechanism under the new law was not sustainable, Davis said.