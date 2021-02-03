Coronavirus variants new threat as hospitalizations decline in McLennan County; South African strain detected in Temple

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to fall as public and private vaccine providers prepare to expand their efforts, but local medical experts warn that more contagious variants of the coronavirus threaten to thwart that progress.
One test sample screened in Temple has shown a coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, said Dr. Umad Ahmad, interim chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, during a weekly press conference Wednesday with local leaders and medical officials. Scott & White in its Temple region has been randomly selecting test samples since December for the more involved process needed to detect variants, and it is no surprise that variants have shown up, Ahmad said.
“We are not going to be unique in our location,” he said. “We will have the same trend as the rest of the nation.”
Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said that as more cases occur, the virus has more chances to mutate, and it becomes more likely for new variants to spring up. With millions of cases worldwide, it is expected that “more fit” variants will pop up, which has been the case with the variants first detected in South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom.
“Most mutations, they end up not mattering at all, but once in a while just by sheer number of mutations there’s going to be a virus that’s a little more fit, to have kind of advantage over the other viruses,” Griggs said. “These are the one we worry about.”
He said as more people receive a COVID-19 vaccine or recover and gain immunity, there will be fewer opportunities for more contagious variants to emerge. The vaccination effort is “a race against the clock,” he said. As of Wednesday, 16,908 McLennan County residents had received at least one vaccine dose, including 3,258 who are fully vaccinated.
The UK variant is considered more transmissible. UK scientists also have reported the case fatality rate for the variant could be more than 30% higher than the overall case fatality rate. In the United States, there have been 541 recorded cases across 33 states, including eight cases in Texas.
The South African variant is considered more transmissible and possibly less responsive to current vaccines based on preliminary data. Two cases have popped up in South Carolina and one was identified in Maryland.
The Brazilian variant has mutated in a way that might make it less detectable to the infected person’s antibodies. Only two cases have been identified in the United States so far, both in Minnesota.
“I’m not aware of any facilities in our community that are routinely sampling for these variants but we can assume that what is happening across the country is happening locally,” Griggs said. “There’s nothing that could make us special such that we would eventually have these same variants.”
Griggs said McLennan County’s new daily case count is averaging 17 per 100,000 residents, the lowest it has been in five months. He said that diminishes the risk of exponential spread. Now, the virus’ path is at “accelerated spread.”
The county’s positivity rate has fallen as well, dropping to an average of 12% of all tests coming back positive. At 10%, true mitigation becomes possible and the virus could be fully suppressed once the positivity rate drops below 3%, he said. However, fewer people are taking COVID-19 tests, which means fewer asymptomatic cases are being detected, Griggs said.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced 76 deaths caused by COVID-19 last month, the second highest monthly total but down from 86 in December. Griggs said he expects deaths to slow down more this months, following the decline in hospitalizations, a result of people holding fewer gatherings now that major holidays are over.
During Wednesday’s press conference, officials urged residents not to take the improving numbers as a signal to let up on social distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene, especially with the Super Bowl coming up this weekend.
“This is an ecosystem, not a simple machine,” Griggs said.
The health district announced four more COVID-19 deaths among McLennan County residents Wednesday, bringing the local death toll to 370 people.
Dr. Brian Becker, Chief Medical Officer at Ascension Providence Medical Center, said the hospital has provided 10,400 COVID-19 vaccines so far. He said the hospital launched its vaccine phoneline and website Friday and will provide vaccinations for Waco ISD and Midway ISD staff who are considered “high risk” starting this weekend.
Ascension Providence could not provide a breakdown of how many vaccines will go to each group.
The next health district vaccine clinic will be a drive-thru clinic at McLane Stadium. The clinic is by appointment only, and the health district will contact people on the waiting list for their shot.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said anyone who got their first dose from the health district does not need to re-register on the waitlist, which has grown to almost 30,000 names. State guidelines recommend patients who have had one dose contact the same vaccine provider to schedule their second.
The health district reported 111 new cases Wednesday, bringing the cumulative case count to 23,444 and the active case count to 736. There were 89 COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals as of Wednesday, including 21 on ventilators.
For the first time in months, the state’s Trauma Service Area M, a five-county region anchored by McLennan County, saw its share of hospital beds filled by patients with COVID-19 drop to less than 15% on Tuesday. The rate stood at slightly more than 14% on Wednesday. If the rate remains less than 15% for seven consecutive days, counties would have the option of easing occupancy limits at some businesses from half of regular capacity to 75% of regular capacity.