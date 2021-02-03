Coronavirus variants new threat as hospitalizations decline in McLennan County; South African strain detected in Temple

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to fall as public and private vaccine providers prepare to expand their efforts, but local medical experts warn that more contagious variants of the coronavirus threaten to thwart that progress.

One test sample screened in Temple has shown a coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, said Dr. Umad Ahmad, interim chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, during a weekly press conference Wednesday with local leaders and medical officials. Scott & White in its Temple region has been randomly selecting test samples since December for the more involved process needed to detect variants, and it is no surprise that variants have shown up, Ahmad said.

“We are not going to be unique in our location,” he said. “We will have the same trend as the rest of the nation.”

Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said that as more cases occur, the virus has more chances to mutate, and it becomes more likely for new variants to spring up. With millions of cases worldwide, it is expected that “more fit” variants will pop up, which has been the case with the variants first detected in South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom.