County prosecutor seeks new McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3 judgeship

Kristi DeCluitt, a McLennan County prosecutor and former two-term justice of the peace, announced Tuesday she is running for judge of McLennan County's new County Court-at-Law No. 3.
DeCluitt, 51, a former assistant city attorney in Waco and College Station, filed Tuesday to run in the Republican primary against Ryan Luna, whom McLennan County commissioners appointed in June to become the court's first judge.
DeCluitt was the top vote-getter in the March 2020 Republican primary for 19th State District Court before losing to Thomas West in the runoff election. Commissioners selected Luna, 32, over seven other applicants. He said he will file for election on Wednesday.
"It is a brand-new court and the reason it was created was because of the growing docket, and I think the judge needs to be someone who has done this before," DeCluitt said. "The voters have the right to choose who is going to be in there the next four years, not just an appointment by the commissioners. I just wanted to give the voters an option to vote for someone who has a lot of experience."
Before his appointment, Luna worked as a civil attorney for the Carlson Law Firm for five years.
"I know she has run multiple times," Luna said of DeCluitt. "This is not her first time to run for a court. I guess I am the next one in line. She is just picking a court and trying to figure out how she can get one. I plan on focusing on the fact that I am the judge and the fact that I am already handling cases and trials. I don't know how much civil experience she has, but this court is 80 percent civil. So we are working hard. I have already dismissed or disposed of over 100 civil cases off the docket, which saves taxpayers money.
"I think the voters can trust there is a strong conservative on the bench and someone who is going to work hard and not someone who is going to show up and call it in and who is looking for a retirement job. This is not my retirement job," he said.
DeCluitt countered that she has "been very successful in my elections thus far."
"I also have been doing this for 24 years, not five years. I think the voters know who can more successfully run that court," she said. "I worked my way through college and law school. I have earned everything I have done in my professional career. I am not the son or daughter-in-law of a Supreme Court justice like Luna is."
Luna's father-in-law, John Devine, has served on the Supreme Court of Texas for 12 years.
After her defeat by West, DeCluitt sought appointment to the 54th State District Court bench, but Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Susan Kelly to fill the unexpired term of Judge Matt Johnson, who now serves on Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals.
Luna joined Brad Cates and Vik Deivanayagam as the county’s third county court-at-law judge. The courts handle misdemeanor cases and civil cases with claims up to $250,000. They also handle contested probate matters. Luna took over Cates' small courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse and Cates moved his court into the newly remodeled former grand jury chambers on the fourth floor.
More filings
Other Republicans who officially have filed for office include District 12 State Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station, who is losing his portion of McLennan County through redistricting. The redrawn House District 12 will include Grimes, Madison, Robertson, Walker and Washington counties and a portion of Brazos County.
Other Republicans who have filed include McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Brad Holland; Matt Cawthon for Precinct 4 McLennan County Constable; Christi Hunting Horse for 54th State District judge; McLennan County Treasurer Bill Helton; and McLennan County Clerk Andy Harwell.
Others have filed but paid their filing fees with personal checks, which must clear the bank before they are considered official candidates, Holland said.