County registers 71st COVID-19 death, 48 more cases

McLennan County marked its 71st death attributed to COVID-19 on Friday, with 48 new cases reported by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The health district reported the death of a 72-year-old man Friday.

The new cases bring the total reported in McLennan County residents to 5,296, including 3,508 estimated as recovered and 1,717 estimated as active. Local hospitals were treating 48 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 14 on ventilators.

The local seven-day rolling average rate of all tests coming back positive stood at 14% as of Thursday. The local positivity rate has been at 13% or 14% all month. It spiked from about 1% in early June to a peak of 23% in mid-July.

The second day of free COVID-19 testing open to the public at McLennan Community College drew 359 people, down from the more than 600 people tested there Thursday. Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the number of new cases reported Friday did not include any resulting from Thursday's testing.

The last day of the walk-up testing at MCC's Highlander Gym will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The residents whose cases were reported Friday were in the following age range: