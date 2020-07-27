County registers fatality, 56 new cases in COVID-19 report

McLennan County health officials reported one death attributed to COVID-19 on Monday, with 56 new cases that pushed the county past the 4,000-case mark for the year.
The person who died was a 55-year-old Black woman, the 36th person in the county to die from the disease .
The 56 cases brought the county’s year-to-date total to 4,042. Of that number, 1,889 are active cases and 2,117 estimated as recovered. The majority of new cases, 44 of 56, were of people younger than 50.
Local hospitals were treating 76 COVID-19 patients, 12 of which were in critical condition. Of the hospitals’ 54 ICU beds, 47 were in use with 12 COVID-19 patients on 12 of the 24 ventilators being used. The total number of those tested for COVID-19 since March reached 30,769 with the latest seven-day rolling positivity number at 19%.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management opened testing sites Monday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., and University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave. Waco-McLennan County Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine said the new sites operating this week in Waco employ a COVID-19 test that uses a cheek swab rather than a deep nasal swab with results as quick as 24 hours. The multipurpose facility reported 226 people were tested Monday with 207 tested at UBC. Each state site has a capacity of 600 tests per day.
Testing will continue at those two sites through Wednesday, with drive-through testing Thursday at Toliver Chapel Baptist Church. Additional drive-through testing will be held Aug. 3 at McGregor High School with walk-up testing Aug. 13 at McLennan Community College Highlander Gym.
Here are the age groupings for cases reported Monday:
0 in the under-1 age range
- 6 in the 1-10 age range
- 6 in the 11-19 age range
- 12 in the 20-29 age range
- 12 in the 30-39 age range
- 8 in the 40-49 age range
- 6 in the 50-59 age range
- 1 in the 60-64 age range
- 2 in the 65-69 age range
- 1 in the 70-74 age range
0 in the 75-79 age range
- 2 in the 80-and-above age range.
State health officials also reported 4,267 newly confirmed cases and 44 deaths in the state on Monday as well as a change in fatality reported that boosted the state totals by almost 700 deaths to 5,713. Texas also reported nearly 10,000 hospitalizations but said lags in reporting from hospitals may keep that number lower than it really is.
