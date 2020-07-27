County registers fatality, 56 new cases in COVID-19 report

McLennan County health officials reported one death attributed to COVID-19 on Monday, with 56 new cases that pushed the county past the 4,000-case mark for the year.

The person who died was a 55-year-old Black woman, the 36th person in the county to die from the disease .

The 56 cases brought the county’s year-to-date total to 4,042. Of that number, 1,889 are active cases and 2,117 estimated as recovered. The majority of new cases, 44 of 56, were of people younger than 50.

Local hospitals were treating 76 COVID-19 patients, 12 of which were in critical condition. Of the hospitals’ 54 ICU beds, 47 were in use with 12 COVID-19 patients on 12 of the 24 ventilators being used. The total number of those tested for COVID-19 since March reached 30,769 with the latest seven-day rolling positivity number at 19%.