County reports 20th death from COVID
County reports 20th death from COVID

Covid-19 (copy)

Waco McLennan County Public Health District.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Thursday the 20th person to die from COVID-19 in the county.

The person was an 87-year-old white woman who died July 15 at a local long-term care facility.

There were 91 new cases reported on Thursday and 1,292 are estimated active in the county. There are 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health district.

