County reports 20th death from COVID

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Thursday the 20th person to die from COVID-19 in the county.
The person was an 87-year-old white woman who died July 15 at a local long-term care facility.
There were 91 new cases reported on Thursday and 1,292 are estimated active in the county. There are 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health district.
Carl Hoover
Carl Hoover has covered Waco arts and entertainment, and more, for the Tribune-Herald since 1987.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today