County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases; More than 600 get free tests at MCC on 1st of 3 days

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 84 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as more than 600 people showed up for the first of three days of free testing at McLennan Community College, making it one of the busiest sites in the state.

The 603 people who showed up at MCC's Highlander Gym for free cheek-swab tests tops the turnout at Houston's Minute Maid Park and every testing site in Travis County, said Frank Patterson, MCC director of emergency management and risk management.

By noon, 447 people had been tested, prompting Patterson to contact state and testing officials to ask about capacity for fear of running out of tests by 4 p.m. They approved up to 1,000 tests each day at MCC as a result.

MCC President Johnette McKown had encouraged MCC faculty, staff and students to take advantage of the free testing, and they represented a good number of Thursday's testing. Patterson said there was also strong community turnout Thursday and that he is optimistic more would take advantage of the testing opportunity Friday and Saturday.

Patterson said he believes Saturday's testing would be the first free community testing offered on a Saturday in the county.