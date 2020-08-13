County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases; More than 600 get free tests at MCC on 1st of 3 days

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 84 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as more than 600 people showed up for the first of three days of free testing at McLennan Community College, making it one of the busiest sites in the state.
The 603 people who showed up at MCC's Highlander Gym for free cheek-swab tests tops the turnout at Houston's Minute Maid Park and every testing site in Travis County, said Frank Patterson, MCC director of emergency management and risk management.
By noon, 447 people had been tested, prompting Patterson to contact state and testing officials to ask about capacity for fear of running out of tests by 4 p.m. They approved up to 1,000 tests each day at MCC as a result.
MCC President Johnette McKown had encouraged MCC faculty, staff and students to take advantage of the free testing, and they represented a good number of Thursday's testing. Patterson said there was also strong community turnout Thursday and that he is optimistic more would take advantage of the testing opportunity Friday and Saturday.
Patterson said he believes Saturday's testing would be the first free community testing offered on a Saturday in the county.
The COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday by the health district brought the total number of cases in McLennan County to 5,248, which includes 1,741 estimated as active and 3,437 estimated as recovered. Seventy McLennan County residents' deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
Local hospitals were treating 53 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, including 14 on ventilators.
Of the 84 new cases, five are children age 1 to 10, 14 are age 11 to 19, 15 are in their 20s, 13 in their 30s, 5 in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, 17 in their 60s, none in their 70s and 3 are 80 or older.
As of Wednesday, 14% of all tests given to county residents were coming back positive, on a rolling seven-day average basis. Residents had received 38,833 tests.
Statewide, Texas health officials reported 255 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 6,755 new cases Thursday.
Waco-McLennan County Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine said the daily number of new cases and testing positivity rate were not showing major shifts in either direction. Craine said the positivity rate of 14% indicates, however, that COVID-19 is still spreading in the community. She encouraged people to take advantage of testing.
Free cheek-swab testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at MCC's Highlander Gym, 1710 Powell Drive.
