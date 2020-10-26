County trend continues with 2 more COVID-19 deaths, cases near 10k mark

For the third consecutive day, McLennan County has reported two deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the local death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 151 people.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced the deaths of two women Monday, ages 87 and 63, both white. Both died in local hospitals, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
On both Saturday and Sunday, the health district reported two deaths attributed to COVID-19 each day. The four people who died over the weekend included a a 93-year-old Hispanic woman, a 78-year-old white woman, a 68-year-old white man and a 74-year-old Hispanic man.
Craine said 12 people died last week from COVID-19 complications, not including the two deaths reported Monday.
Meanwhile, another 68 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, including 25 people who got tested at the county's surge testing sites. An additional 121 people tested positive for the disease over the weekend, including 32 people who were tested at the surge testing sites.
Craine said roughly 7,000 people have been tested through various free COVID-19 surge testing sites this month. The county received about 40,000 free tests through the federal and state government and will continue to schedule testing sites until all tests have been used. Local officials have scheduled testing sites through mid-November.
Support Local Journalism
Starting Nov. 2, all free COVID-19 tests offered through the surge testing sites will be saliva tests instead of the nasal swab tests conducted at most sites now, Craine said. To get accurate results, people who take the saliva tests must not eat, drink or brush their teeth at least 30 minutes before the test.
At least 9,961 McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said last week during a press conference that he expects the county to surpass the 10,000 cumulative case count this week.
An estimated 544 people are currently sick with the disease, and an estimated 9,266 people have recovered, according to the health district.
Waco hospitals were treating 46 COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, including 35 McLennan County residents and five people who are on ventilators.
Free walk-up testing will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave. These are self-administered nasal swab tests.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco, at Fourth St. and Washington Ave. These are saliva tests, which means people should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least half an hour before taking the test.
For registration details and future testing dates throughout the month, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.