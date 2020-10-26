County trend continues with 2 more COVID-19 deaths, cases near 10k mark

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting Nov. 2, all free COVID-19 tests offered through the surge testing sites will be saliva tests instead of the nasal swab tests conducted at most sites now, Craine said. To get accurate results, people who take the saliva tests must not eat, drink or brush their teeth at least 30 minutes before the test.

At least 9,961 McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said last week during a press conference that he expects the county to surpass the 10,000 cumulative case count this week.

An estimated 544 people are currently sick with the disease, and an estimated 9,266 people have recovered, according to the health district.

Waco hospitals were treating 46 COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, including 35 McLennan County residents and five people who are on ventilators.

Free walk-up testing will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave. These are self-administered nasal swab tests.