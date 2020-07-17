You are the owner of this article.
County's COVID-19 death toll reaches 22, with 114 new cases reported
County's COVID-19 death toll reaches 22, with 114 new cases reported

COVID-19 cases
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District graph

The McLennan County death toll attributed to COVID-19 reached 22 on Friday with the announcement of two more deaths due to the disease.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported Friday a 75-year-old white Hispanic man and a 66-year-old white man have died from COVID-19. The 75-year-old died Thursday and the 66-year-old on Friday, both at a local hospital.

The district also reported 114 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the countwide cumulative total to 3,210.

