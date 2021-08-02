COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Waco, McLennan County

New COVID-19 cases in McLennan County continue to rise with 53 cases and four deaths reported Monday by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The new cases raised the number of estimated active cases in the county to 674 with local hospitals reporting 79 patients with COVID-19, an increase of 16 since Friday. Four more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of county deaths due to the disease to 474 persons.

Nearly half of the new cases, some 40%, were adults in their 20s and roughly a third were adults in their 30s.

Vaccinations in the county began to tick upward since Friday with 1,474 persons receiving their first of two doses and 549 becoming fully vaccinated. Nearly half of the county's vaccine-eligible population, 106,044 people, has received one dose, with 41.8% of the county's population 12 years and older now fully vaccinated.

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the accelerating number of new cases is a clear signal that those yet unvaccinated should not waste time before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's high. COVID is roaring back," she said, adding vaccinations and masking are effective strategies in tamping down coronavirus spread.