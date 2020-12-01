COVID-19 cases now consume almost one-fifth of Waco-area hospital capacity

“The concern is what’s going to happen moving forward,” health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. “We’re seeing such high numbers on a daily basis, how much growth are we going to see as we move into December and Christmas?

“Everyone is looking at El Paso and Amarillo and wondering, who’s next?”

The health district reported new 121 cases Tuesday after several days of double-digit numbers that reflected low testing rates over the long Thanksgiving weekend. Free public testing resumed Monday and Tuesday with long lines reported at testing sites, but results from those tests have not yet been reflected in the daily county numbers.

The free tests continue with a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College’s Parking Lot N at 4601 N. 19th St.; and a walk-up clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at La Vega ISD’s Willie Williams Stadium, 555 North Loop 340.

The Waco area is not alone in seeing a surge of hospitalizations. Statewide, the hospitalization rate has inched up from 13% of capacity on Nov. 25 to 14% Tuesday.