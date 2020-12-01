COVID-19 cases now consume almost one-fifth of Waco-area hospital capacity

COVID-19 patients accounted for almost a fifth of hospital capacity Tuesday in the area anchored by McLennan County, as local health officials brace for a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases.
The five-county Trauma Service Area M, which also includes Bosque, Hill, Limestone and Falls counties, saw COVID-19 hospitalizations grow from 18.4% of capacity Monday to 19.4% Tuesday.
The area surpassed the state’s threshold of 15% for the seventh consecutive day Sunday, forcing a shutdown of bars and capacity restrictions on restaurants and stores as well as a hold on elective medical procedures.
The rate has only increased since then and become fifth-highest among the 22 trauma service areas in Texas, surpassed only by regions in the Panhandle, the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso area.
McLennan County hospitals had 98 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, three fewer than Monday, suggesting hospitalizations increased in surrounding counties.
The McLennan County numbers include 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilators. All 54 available intensive care unit beds were in use, though hospitals have said they are able to add more temporary ICU beds.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported the 198th COVID-19-related death of a McLennan County resident Tuesday, that of a 70-year-old man.
“The concern is what’s going to happen moving forward,” health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. “We’re seeing such high numbers on a daily basis, how much growth are we going to see as we move into December and Christmas?
“Everyone is looking at El Paso and Amarillo and wondering, who’s next?”
The health district reported new 121 cases Tuesday after several days of double-digit numbers that reflected low testing rates over the long Thanksgiving weekend. Free public testing resumed Monday and Tuesday with long lines reported at testing sites, but results from those tests have not yet been reflected in the daily county numbers.
The free tests continue with a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College’s Parking Lot N at 4601 N. 19th St.; and a walk-up clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at La Vega ISD’s Willie Williams Stadium, 555 North Loop 340.
The Waco area is not alone in seeing a surge of hospitalizations. Statewide, the hospitalization rate has inched up from 13% of capacity on Nov. 25 to 14% Tuesday.
Trauma service areas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, parts of East Texas and mid-West Texas have exceeded the 15% threshold in recent days, according to the Department of State Health Service’s data dashboard at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus.
Areas with lower rates include the Austin and San Antonio areas and Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County. That area has 1,197 staffed hospital beds, compared to 572 in the McLennan County region.
