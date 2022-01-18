COVID-19 cases stay high at Waco-area schools, colleges

Classes at Waco-area schools and colleges resumed Tuesday after a week of rising COVID-19 case counts caused some schools to close before the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Baylor University students started their first week of the spring semester Tuesday after the university last week saw a spike in new cases among students returning early from the holiday break. McLennan Community College students returned to classes last week, and COVID-19 cases there topped the previous record.

Case counts at the Waco and Midway school districts remained high although administrators were guardedly hopeful the numbers of students and teachers absent are starting to peak.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Tuesday reported 507 new cases of COVID-19 and four COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 5,974 and the total deaths to 764. Waco hospitals had 145 patients with COVID-19, including 29 on ventilators.

District director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said it is too early in the to say the slight decrease in new cases represents a trend. But she said she she is encouraged by an uptick in testing and that COVID-19 hospitalizations have not so far increased at the same rate as new cases.