COVID-19 cases stay high at Waco-area schools, colleges

Classes at Waco-area schools and colleges resumed Tuesday after a week of rising COVID-19 case counts caused some schools to close before the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
Baylor University students started their first week of the spring semester Tuesday after the university last week saw a spike in new cases among students returning early from the holiday break. McLennan Community College students returned to classes last week, and COVID-19 cases there topped the previous record.
Case counts at the Waco and Midway school districts remained high although administrators were guardedly hopeful the numbers of students and teachers absent are starting to peak.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Tuesday reported 507 new cases of COVID-19 and four COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 5,974 and the total deaths to 764. Waco hospitals had 145 patients with COVID-19, including 29 on ventilators.
District director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said it is too early in the to say the slight decrease in new cases represents a trend. But she said she she is encouraged by an uptick in testing and that COVID-19 hospitalizations have not so far increased at the same rate as new cases.
At Baylor University, students came back from holiday break days after the university had seen a record in new cases, primarily among students returning early. Baylor reported 399 new cases Jan. 10 and another 279 on Sunday. University spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the school continues to do contact tracing of anyone who tests positive and is finding that cases are tending to be mild and short.
Active cases likely will continue to increase as students in residence halls are tested and all unvaccinated students and employees are tested twice weekly. About 79% of students and almost 93% of university employees are fully vaccinated, both higher than the almost 53% of McLennan County residents eligible for a vaccine.
Baylor reported 602 active cases Tuesday, a sharp drop from the 949 active cases Jan. 10. The quick decline was due in large part to Baylor changing its definition of inactive cases earlier this year after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened its recommended COVID-19 isolation period from 10 to five days, Fogleman said. Previously, an active case became inactive, and removed from the total of active cases, 10 days after it was reported. Baylor also has reduced its COVID-19 protocol to five days.
The start of spring classes at MCC also brought a record number of cases among students and faculty. The school reported 119 active cases among students and 52 among employees as of Friday, almost triple the college's previous high of 60 active cases recorded in September.
MCC has continued its COVID-19 protocols from fall, including encouraged masking, hybrid or online learning options and social distancing. The college also offers free testing on campus for students, employees and their families, in addition to hosting a health district community testing site in an MCC parking lot. There is also an on-campus vaccination clinic planned for Thursday.
Vice President Stephen Benson said officials are watching the case numbers closely, but the school's contact tracing, like Baylor's, has found most cases reported have been mild. Some employees who have tested positive also have felt well enough to work online from home, he said.
The first weeks of spring classes have brought a marked jump in COVID-19 cases for the Waco ISD, too. The district has had 489 students and teachers with COVID-19 from the first week of class this month, roughly a third of the total number of cases the district has had since August 2021. Waco High School reported 86 cases since Jan. 6 with 39 at University High School, 39 at Indian Spring/G.W. Carver Middle School, 36 at Tennyson Middle School and 38 at Cesar Chavez Middle School.
Among elementary schools, Mountainview Elementary reported 29 cases since Jan. 6, Lake Air Montessori School 28, Alta Vista Elementary School 25 and West Avenue Elementary 22. Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said campuses are seeing their case numbers starting to decline and have not had the staffing shortages from sick teachers and support personnel that caused some schools to close for short periods last year.
"We haven't had any conversations about closing any school," Jauregui said.
The CDC's shorter five-day isolation guideline has helped schools maintain staffing levels, she said.
Midway ISD saw a total of 226 active cases Tuesday, a slight dip from the high of 304 reported Friday. About a third of those were at Midway High School with 77 cases. Among the campuses with higher cases were Castleman Creek Elementary with 42 cases, Spring Valley Elementary and Midway Middle School with 29 each, and Woodway Elementary School with 28.
School administrators were keeping an eye on cases among teachers and support staff, with COVID-19 currently sidelining slightly more than 5% of district staff. Staff cases increased from 48 new cases reported Friday to 58 on Tuesday. District spokesperson Traci Marlin said substitute teachers and central office personnel have been filling in for sick staff.
Two area school districts returned to classes Tuesday after closing for rising COVID-19 cases last week, and three others are expected to resume Wednesday.